With months of construction remaining before San Mateo County’s Middlefield Road improvements are complete, supervisors approved a nearly $1 million grant program meant to help small businesses that have struggled during the work.
“The pandemic, the change in the workforce and the ongoing construction has created the perfect storm. Our businesses need help now,” said Supervisor Warren Slocum, who proposed the relief grants in his district, in a press release.
Construction along Middlefield Road, a main business corridor in unincorporated North Fair Oaks, began in May of 2021. The more than $21 million project aims to reconfigure travel lanes, upgrade sidewalks, underground utilities and replace sewer lines from Douglas Avenue to Sixth Avenue.
Work is expected to take about three months but, once completed, the improvements are meant to make the corridor into a pedestrian-friendly downtown destination and businesses have expressed their support for the end goal. In the meantime, the work, which was delayed due to historic winter storms, has added financial burdens for businesses who were already struggling to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Those three forces sort of came together for the perfect storm and really adversely affected these small business owners who do work so very hard,” said Slocum, who proposed the program after meeting with owners of auto body shops, restaurants, hair salons and other businesses about two months ago. “Even though we’ve given grants out in the past during the pandemic, many of these businesses are still struggling to get by. In fact, six businesses, according to my information, are very close to shuttering and we don’t want that to happen.”
Mariela Peralta, whose parents opened Cuco’s Burritos on Middlefield Road 36 years ago, said the construction has affected business more than the pandemic, estimating that business is down by about 60%. Without some assistance, Peralta said the business may have to let go of some staff, including some heads of household, or close.
“That is the next step for us and, of course, closure is something that’s on our mind because we’re only thinking about a month or two ahead. Every week is different and we are struggling to make ends meet,” Peralta said. “This grant would be very helpful to keep us afloat hopefully through the end of construction.”
The county aims to alleviate some of those struggles with grants of up to $10,000 to help cover payroll, rent and other operational costs. To qualify for the program, businesses must have customer-serving storefronts on Middlefield Road between Douglas Avenue and Fifth Avenue, no more than 25 employees and be able to prove they’ve suffered economic losses due to construction.
Businesses will also need to be independently owned. If the business is a franchise, a county resident must own at least 50% of the business. Cannabis retailers, shops that support cannabis businesses, liquor stores and tobacconists, smoke or vape shops are not eligible for the program.
The county’s Office of Community Affairs is already working with some eligible businesses and will continue to provide outreach and application assistance. The first round of grants is expected to go out by the end of this month.
“When the project is complete, families will enjoy wider sidewalks, new streetlights, free public Wi-Fi, small businesses to frequent, and so much more,” Slocum said. “Many of these businesses just need a short-term financial boost so they can stay afloat long enough to see the benefits.”
