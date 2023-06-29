San Mateo County’s two-year budget reached $7.7 billion with a number of priorities including ending homeless but with an undercurrent of needed fiscal responsibility in the future because of economic uncertainty.
“This is the longest anticipated recession in history,” said County Executive Mike Callagy, who presented the recommended budget to the Board. “That’s why I’m proposing we take this measured approach which allows us more time to understand both the need for services and the fiscal outlook. We remain dedicated certainly to providing the services our residents rely upon.”
The Board of Supervisors approved the budget 5-0 for the next two fiscal years after three days of public hearings. The board will hold hearings in September on a revised final budget based on emerging needs and changing economic conditions.
The budget blueprint emphasizes sustaining initiatives rather than launching new programs. One highlight is supporting operations at the county’s Navigation Center, which opened in May 2023, with on-site homeless services that include medical, dental, substance-use counseling and housing-focused case management. The county is also focused on building up its Affordable Housing Fund, investing in housing for low-income farmworkers, modernizing parks, mitigating wildfire threats, increasing equity efforts in the Probation Department, improving health records, expanding access to housing for those with mental health and addiction, combating climate change, expanding housing programs and drug treatment options and services, bolstering emergency management staffing to focus on earthquake preparedness, increasing adult literacy and library programs and services, according to the county.
This budget recommends the net addition of 120 positions in the general fund, primarily in County Health, in FY 2023-24 for a total of 5,768 positions for all county funds. Two additional positions are added in FY 2024-25. Approximately 40% of the positions added were a result of converting both extra help and limited term positions to permanent positions.
“This budget fulfills a promise to tackle some of the biggest issues facing our region today,” Dave Pine, president of the Board of Supervisors, said in a press release.
