Innovation and equity are guiding principles in San Mateo County’s $6.3 billion two-year budget, which received approval from the Board of Supervisors Wednesday, wrapping up a three-day financial discussion on the county’s post-pandemic recovery.
“The status quo is the enemy of government. We continually have to evolve and get better and innovate and be the leaders in innovation in order to better serve our community,” County Manager Mike Callagy said at the start of the budget hearings Monday.
Of the $6.3 billion, roughly $3.3 billion will be spent in Fiscal Year 2021-22, a decrease of about $329 million compared to the current fiscal year due to the end of one-time pandemic funding sources. The remaining nearly $3 billion would be spent in Fiscal Year 2022-23 but neither year reflects the $148 billion in federal American Rescue Plan dollars being allocated to the county.
Entering into Fiscal Year 2021-22, the General Fund will have a balance of $2.2 billion. The General Fund will fall slightly to $2 billion the following fiscal year.
Despite absorbing hard financial hits during the pandemic, including decreased tax revenue matched with increased COVID-related expenses, the county managed to maintain its policy of having a 10% general fund reserve.
Callagy said the county’s hiring freeze put in place to retain employees will be lifted starting July 1, allowing departments to begin hiring practices as usual. The two-year budget proposes adding 26 new positions in the first year, mostly in County Health services. No additional positions are proposed for Fiscal Year 2022-23 but that could change, Callagy said.
More than 30% of the budget is slated to support health services each year with County Health ranking highest for department budgets. Having had a budget deficit of $57 million, the department has reduced its deficit by more than half through structural changes.
“We have accumulated learning that will allow us to continue improving and creating a remarkable experience for those we serve as well as improving our results,” Chief of Health Louise Rogers said.
Budgeting equity, innovation
When presenting to supervisors over the three-day budget discussion, department heads largely focused on equity initiatives and on how they intend to continue innovating after being forced to do so during the pandemic.
On equity, department heads all said employees have or will be undergoing bias training. In the Parks Department, Director Nicholas Calderon said the office is focused on reducing barriers to accessing parks in underserved communities, noting a park fee study will begin shortly.
District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said the county’s new Equity Officer Shireen Malekafzali has been an asset to the department. In addition to tracking details around the victims of elderly abuse cases, the office is going to be tracking the income levels of those involved in cases deferred to the office and those coming to the office for assistance.
He also spoke out against the current bail system, taking a different stance than Supervisor Don Horsley who said he believes bail should be in place in some cases. Wagstaffe committed himself to continue to engage other DAs in the state on the issue with the goal of eventually moving away from the practice.
“You cannot stick with the status quo. You end up sinking into the quicksand,” Wagstaffe said.
He noted going remote has also helped his staff navigate the court system when it was severely slowed down during the pandemic. Many online capabilities developed during the crisis will continue into the future with many department heads sharing praise for their staff’s remote work.
County Coroner Robert Foucrault said the department is working on digitizing case files from up to 15 years ago as part of a space reduction and storage modernization.
Rogers and Chief Probation Officer John Keene both said remote work helped better connect disadvantaged families either far away from services, unaware of programs or under scheduling constraints to county services.
Wide budget support
Supervisors praised county staff for their work during the pandemic and lauded the proposed budget. Additional areas of concern for board President David Canepa included seniors who will soon lose access to the state’s Great Plates Program, a daily meal service, and mental health services for north county youth.
The county is working on a program of its own to supplement the state’s meal program but will focus on those most in need. Canepa said the service would need ongoing funding and requested an additional $1 million for his youth mental health focus.
“To me, this budget is a moral document. How we spend this $6.3 billion should reflect this board’s values. And I know this board values equity,” Canepa said.
In total, the budget proposes roughly $1.4 billion for community services, $1.36 billion for administration and fiscal costs, just under $1 billion for criminal justice services and more than $578 million for social services.
“Though I fully expect us to emerge from this pandemic stronger than we were before. … We still need to make sure we use restraint and caution because we don’t know exactly how the state will respond and if there will be any kind of repercussions because of COVID-19,” Callagy said.
A revised budget will come to the board in September and will reflect the additional federal dollars the county receives. The county will begin using the funds ahead of the budget revision, Callagy said.
Last week, the board approved a $5.2 million business fee forgiveness program which will be covered by ARP Act funds along with $5 million going toward vaccinations, $20 million toward restoring the county’s revenue losses, $20 million toward homeless infrastructure and an additional $13 million will cover upcoming Recovery Committee requests.
Chief Financial Officer Robert Manchia said it’s still unclear how much the county will be reimbursed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency for costs spent on the crisis response. He said the agency promised a 100% reimbursement but is unlikely to fulfill that promise. The county’s goal is to recover at least 70% of its COVID-19 expenditures.
“It's the number one priority now to make sure we recover what's needed so that we have money, later on, to do what we need to do as a county,” Manchia said.
