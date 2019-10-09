With the census 2020 only six months away, the county of San Mateo is committed to ensuring a complete count and is seeking proposals from nonprofits for community outreach and support.
A total up to $500,000 will be available. Deadline is Oct. 9. Nonprofits, government agencies, school groups and coalitions are eligible to apply for the grant, according to the county.
Every 10 years, the federal government is required to count each and every person residing in the country regardless of age, immigration status or criminal history.The next census day is April 1, 2020. Household individual information provided on the Census 2020 is strongly protected by law.
All applicants must register on publicpurchase.com to be able to submit questions and proposal. Proposals must be submitted electronically to publicpurchase.com/gems/bid/bidView?bidId=118606.
