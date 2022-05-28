Recovering from the pandemic, advancing social justice and equity and ending homelessness have been key priorities for San Mateo County officials and those issues remain centered in a proposed 2022-23 budget, released Friday.
“This budget is consistent, steady and aligned with this board’s priorities: to end homelessness; continue economic recovery efforts focused on socially vulnerable populations, children and families, housing needs and support of local business communities; and emphasize racial and social equity,” County Executive Officer Mike Callagy said in a press release.
Come June 28, the Board of Supervisors will be presented with a balanced draft budget that takes into account the effects of inflation and supply-chain issues on capital projects and anticipated changes in state vehicle license fee funding. A final draft is expected to be adopted by September.
A significant change to the county’s budget is a $4.8 million savings from eliminating 31 positions within the Probation Department stemming from a near 50% decline in caseload following a change in state law and a dwindling population of youth in juvenile hall.
One-time funding of more than $2.38 million is slated to go to the Behavior Health and Recovery Services Department for programming meant to reduce the use of cannabis and alcohol and for other support services. And the county budget would direct $5.5 million to County Health to help balance out a structural deficit that has fallen from $57 million to about $25 million in recent years.
Among the county’s top priorities is addressing homelessness. The budget accounts for more than $60 million in state and philanthropic funds meant to help complete a new navigation center and $4 million for a rent subsidy program.
And while some business operations have rebounded since the pandemic forced the world to come to a halt partly because of broad distribution and access to COVID-19 vaccines — more than 95% of county residents ages 5 and older have received at least one dose — the pandemic recovery is still top of mind.
The Bay Area has been experiencing a sustained surge in cases. More than 10,000 San Mateo County residents have tested positive for the virus in the past 30 days and 41 people are seeking care in hospitals here, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboards. About eight new cases are being reported for every 100,000 residents per day, according to the CDC’s dashboard which places the county in the medium yellow tier.
And communities hardest hit by the pandemic, largely low-income areas and communities of color, are still attempting to recover. With that in mind, the budget used federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to support that recovery with $20.5 million going to housing-related needs and child care and after-school learning programs for socioeconomically disadvantaged students receiving $9 million.
Another $5 million has been earmarked for a small business job seeker center in North Fair Oaks and Half Moon Bay and $3.5 million to support public Wi-Fi access. And each of the county’s 22 departments have identified various ways they plan to improve other equity issues internally and externally through the first-ever Countywide Racial and Social Equity Action Plan.
“The economic fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic hit many of our communities particularly hard,” Callagy said. “This budget seeks to help put those individuals and those families — and indeed all vulnerable families — on a more secure financial footing by making investments in programs and services that lead to long-term recovery.”
