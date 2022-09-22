San Mateo County’s agricultural industry saw a rebound last year, bringing in nearly $98 million following years of decline caused by drought and other influences, according to a county press release.
Forest products and floral and nursery crops are credited for leading to the 5% growth compared to the previous year’s yield that saw a 28.5% drop in production value after the CZU Lightning Complex struck the region in 2020.
One area to benefit from the collection of fires, which burned more than 86,000 acres across San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties in just more than a month, was forest products. The harvesting of timber from the fire burn area led to a 618% increase in production from 2020 to 2021, totaling nearly $5 million in value.
“We expect to see an increase in timber harvesting into 2022 as post-fire timber salvage activities continue,” Koren Widdel, the county’s agricultural commissioner, said in the press release.
Floral and nursery crops were the county’s most valuable agricultural products, bringing in a total of $60.2 million in 2021, a 3.76% increase from 2020, with about $44 million coming from greenhouse products and $16.3 million in outdoor grown products.
The bump is a positive sign for the industry, which has seen a steady decline in production value in recent years. In 2018, floral and nursery crops had a value of nearly $107 million but by 2019 its value fell to $90 million, hitting a low in 2020 at $58 million.
Other commodity groups also saw increases including livestock, livestock products and field crops, valued at about $10 million collectively.
Meanwhile, vegetable and fruit and nut crops saw a slight decrease in value in 2021 compared to 2020. Brussels sprouts remained the county’s highest valued vegetable at $8.88 million, down from $9.5 million the year before, according to the press release.
Despite experiencing growth overall, the agricultural industry has continued to face hardships. Drought conditions have continued to worsen with Half Moon Bay seeing about 50% of its normal rainfall last year followed by two severe rainstorms, known as atmospheric rivers, that flooded fields resulting in rotting vegetables, according to the press release.
Cheap imports and inflation have compounded the negative effects of tough environmental conditions, signaling a need for local policy that support food production, Don Horsley, president of the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, and whose District 3 includes most of the county’s farmland, said in a press release.
“Our local agricultural industry has been hit hard by drought and other factors beyond the control of most farmers,” Horsley said. “A strong local agricultural industry provides high-quality food that we can all enjoy while productive farms help to balance development with preserving the coast we all know and love. We will continue to do what we can to help strengthen the industry whenever and wherever we can.”
