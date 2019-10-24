Butthead: Someone was reported smoking an a balcony in a non-smoking zone in Foster City, it was reported at 9:24 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21.
San Carlos
Arrest. An East Palo Alto resident was arrested on Holly Street for possessing a controlled substance, it was reported at 5:48 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested on Industrial Road for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 10:03 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. A Burlingame resident was arrested on the 1100 block of Laurel Street for possessing drug paraphernalia, it was reported at 2:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 17.
Arrest. A San Carlos resident was arrested on El Camino Real for driving with a suspended license, it was reported at 9:05 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Arrest. A Redwood City resident was arrested for having a felony warrant on the 1100 block of Old County Road, it was reported at 11:18 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
