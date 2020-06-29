The San Mateo City Council at a special meeting Monday is set to discuss the latest city efforts relating to COVID-19, including whether to extend a moratorium on evictions of small business affected by the pandemic.
The council will also discuss the community benefits included in a major development proposal and whether to draft arguments for various ballot measures slated for the November election.
The meeting comes as coronavirus cases are surging in parts of California and throughout the country. In San Mateo County, 53 new cases were reported Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 3,049 cases. There are 695 cases in San Mateo, the most of any city in the county. The cities with the second and third most cases that day were Redwood City with 513 cases and Daly City with 474 cases.
The county’s COVID-19 death toll grew by two on Friday, bringing the total to 106 deaths. Also as of Friday there were 29 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in the county, 10 of which were being treated in intensive care units.
During Monday’s meeting, City Manager Drew Corbett will cover the latest COVID-19 impacts and reopenings after the council decides whether to extend for another month the eviction moratorium on small businesses in the city.
The council adopted the moratorium on March 23 and extended it in May. It was set to expire on June 30, but the council will likely extend it to July 31 based on past comments.
Later on the agenda is the massive Concar Passage mixed-use project. The council will review and provide input on the project’s community benefits. The developer seeks to redevelop the Concar Shopping Center on Concar Drive at South Delaware Street with 961 housing units and 40,000 square feet of commercial space, including a day care facility.
It includes 73 very low-income units, estimated to cost the developer $46 million, and 38 moderate-income units, estimated to cost $5.16 million to the developer.
The council will be asked whether the developer should construct fewer moderate-income units and instead contribute funds to improvements to the 19th Avenue/Fashion Island Boulevard corridor. That corridor is affected by cut-through traffic from State Route 92 and San Mateo and Foster City residents.
Corridor improvements would be done over time and include adding a southbound Highway 101 on-ramp lane, signal coordination of the entire corridor, westbound right-turn lane on Fashion Island Boulevard and a reversible lane on the bridge, according to a staff report.
According to staff reports, the council will decide whether to draft an argument opposing a measure seeking to extend Measure P, which caps height and building density in the city. It will also decide whether to draft an argument in favor of or in opposition to an alternative measure seeking to exempt areas around transit from those restrictions, as well as a measure seeking to raise the hotel tax by 2%.
To watch the meeting visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88138935931?pwd=Z0VSSVJHNlN1U3UwQ3orUjhkOVFXdz09#success. The Conference ID is 881 3893 5931 or join by phone by dialing (408) 638-0968.
