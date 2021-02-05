The San Mateo City Council remains cautious about short-term policy changes to address downtown business vacancies, citing a preference to use a long-term process through the General Plan that examines all options to make improvements.
The City Council held a study session Monday to explore potential changes downtown that could lead to new types of businesses like small fitness studios or tutoring centers. The downtown core is about 48 blocks and has 30 properties with some kind of storefront empty, which means on any given block in the core, there are about 1.6 storefronts empty on average, according to city officials. Issues like rent costs, the pandemic and changes to retail have been cited as contributing to vacancies over the past decade.
The council requested a study session in October to explore potential adjustments after feedback from local property owners and small businesses about an increasing number of ground floor building vacancies. City staff reached out to the Downtown San Mateo Association, property owners, commercial brokers, merchants and developers to determine if potential short-term adjustments are needed to maintain the downtown tax base. Feedback called for reduced square footage, frontage and dimensional requirements for retail; a wider range of uses, more potential uses like small fitness studios, food halls and tutoring centers and to allow oversight and approval at the staff and Planning Commission level, among others.
San Mateo’s downtown uses are considered similar to other comparable cities and allow for a wide range of uses, but the retail core does have certain restrictions, according to a city report. For example, financial institutions are allowed in the greater downtown area but not in the corners of retail areas, which the council discussed changing.
Several members of the City Council, like Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla, were concerned over the role of high rent in retail vacancies downtown and felt retail was suffering because rent is so high. Bonilla said space has gone empty in the last few years due to high rent, and he wanted to make sure the needs of people who visit downtown, not just landlords, were being considered.
“We need to be leery of catering to the owners of the properties as much as we need to make sure that our downtown uses are providing the kind of uses that our San Mateo residents want to frequent, where they like to be and do what they want to do,” Bonilla said.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez said small business owners tell him rents have gone up every year, and property owners have been benefiting, especially during the pandemic.
“The missing equation here that I think Deputy Mayor Bonilla was touching upon is when you say there is an empty storefront, it implies that there is not any demand for that space, but the key variable in that is the price that’s being charged for rents,” Rodriguez said.
The council expressed interest in using the 2040 General Plan process, which plans the community’s vision for the city over the next 20 years, to help coalesce long-term options for downtown vacancies. Several members were concerned that immediate changes could complicate downtown regulations and cause longer-term issues. San Mateo created the Downtown Area Plan in 2009 to establish design standards and a range of uses. The plan called for a pedestrian-friendly environment with a “blend of historic buildings and new development will provide for a mix of retail, entertainment, and housing opportunities.” The General Plan will provide policies and goals for downtown that will inform and help drive the Downtown Area Plan.
Bonilla was open to flexible options in the short term without major changes but believes the city should set parameters and be careful about its plans for downtown uses.
“This is something that should be done with a thoughtful process through the General Plan because changes can be damaging, and this is not something you want to come back to three or four or five years from now and have to redo,” Bonilla said.
Councilwoman Diane Papan said business revenue would help inform her decisions on the topic of downtown vacancies.
“I can appreciate wanting to be methodical, and I think the General Plan is probably the best place to do a lot of this. My observation is there has been some flexibility. I don’t see blocks and blocks that are vacant, and I am driven, as I said, by what will generate revenue and slash activities that generate revenue,” Papan said.
Councilwoman Amourence Lee was interested in both short- and long-term options to help businesses. She asked staff to look at clarifying and streamlining city procedures, such as hybrid businesses and financial services downtown, while the General Plan process provided a great long-term opportunity to address the issues.
“I think that when we talk about being a resilient community and being flexible and responsive to community need in times of crisis like this, this is the time to start looking at solutions in the short term and also the long term. I think that approach is very appropriate given the circumstances we are in,” Lee said.
Rodriguez said before the city made irreversible changes, it needed to dig deeper into the underlying causes of vacancies and rent increases. He is for using the General Plan process for long-term changes.
“I am very concerned that things that might look like temporary changes that are going to try and make the situation better in the next six months could end up being very long-term changes,” Rodriguez said.
Councilman Joe Goethals recommended being somewhat flexible in the short term to try and reduce vacancies. He believes the businesses downtown understand the situation better and need to be heard.
“I do think it takes long-term planning in order to create a downtown that we want, but right now, I think we need to make sure it survives,” said Goethals.
San Mateo Planning Manager Sailesh Mehra said the city was still evaluating the Monday feedback and will do additional outreach to residents to get their perspective. It hopes to come back to the council in April with updates on potential short-term fixes, including clarified language and a more streamlined process. If the council is comfortable with the updates, it would then go to the Planning Commission to discuss amendments to the zoning code.
