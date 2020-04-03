The San Mateo City Council Monday signed off on several small updates to the citywide moratorium on evictions of small businesses and nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The ordinance prohibits no-fault evictions in San Mateo unless they’re necessary for the health and safety of others, and prevents landlords from evicting the above types of tenants if they’re unable to pay rent due to financial impacts related to COVID-19. In the ordinance, “small business” is defined as a business with gross receipts of less than $25 million per year.
The moratorium was initially adopted on March 23 and took effect immediately. It will be in place through May 31 unless the council extends it.
On Monday, the council agreed to add a provision to the ordinance requiring landlords to notify tenants before they take action to evict. The moratorium doesn’t prohibit all evictions for nonpayment of rent; it only applies to those caused by COVID-19. So if a tenant is delinquent in rent and the landlord wants to evict them, he or she must first send the tenant a specific form provided by the city that informs the tenant about the new ordinance before the eviction can proceed.
The tenant then has 14 days to provide evidence that they have not paid rent because of COVID-19 impacts. If the tenant provides that information, then the landlord cannot evict, but if the tenant does not have documentation that the reason is related to COVID-19, the landlord is permitted to evict.
The council Monday also agreed to expand the definition of small business to include people or entities earning income through the rental of housing. So if someone rents office space to conduct such business, they cannot be evicted from that space if the income from their rental properties has been compromised by the health crisis.
Those worried about being evicted from their home due to COVID-19 impacts are covered by an emergency ordinance adopted by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on March 24.
During the meeting, Mayor Joe Goethals said the Board of Supervisors is considering passing a countywide moratorium on evictions of small businesses.
