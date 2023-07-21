Passage

A rendering of the project proposed at the Concar Shopping Center.

The San Mateo City Council has approved a two-year extension of planning documents for the redevelopment of the Concar Passage Shopping Center following requests from developers concerned about a worsening economy.

At its July 17 meeting, the council unanimously agreed to extend the development agreement and vesting tentative map with California Coastal Properties to 2025. In May, the developers requested the extension for its vesting tentative map due to the existing economic conditions around costs, interest rates and inflation that make the project financially infeasible under current circumstances, according to a letter from representatives of California Coastal Properties.

Concar Passage development

Artist’s rendering of the Concar Passage development proposal in San Mateo.

curtis@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 102

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription