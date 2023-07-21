Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.
The San Mateo City Council has approved a two-year extension of planning documents for the redevelopment of the Concar Passage Shopping Center following requests from developers concerned about a worsening economy.
At its July 17 meeting, the council unanimously agreed to extend the development agreement and vesting tentative map with California Coastal Properties to 2025. In May, the developers requested the extension for its vesting tentative map due to the existing economic conditions around costs, interest rates and inflation that make the project financially infeasible under current circumstances, according to a letter from representatives of California Coastal Properties.
According to a city staff report, the applicant has yet to acquire all properties on the site, requiring an additional two years to secure property rights and execute a development agreement, which describes terms and conditions the developer is responsible for implementing, like roads, utilities and parks. A vesting tentative map allows for merging parcels and redrawing the lot lines.
The shopping center is the site of a large redevelopment proposal that would require tearing down all the current retail buildings and rebuilding the Trader Joe’s, 7-Eleven and Peninsula Ballet Theatre currently at the site, along with the construction of 961 residential units.
Councilmember Adam Loraine voted for the extension and did not want to lose a project that plans to build close to 1,000 units, with the development a large part of the city’s planned housing pipeline. He noted each day an agreement was not executed could affect the overall timeline of starting the project.
“We are certainly in an economic climate significantly different than last year,” Loraine said. “Denying this would likely increase the amount of time this neighborhood and city would go without closure on the next steps for this lot.”
The city’s developmental agreement with the applicant also calls for the applicant to provide $7.5 million for traffic improvements and other city projects it is counting on.
The project site is about 14.5 acres on Concar Drive between South Grant and South Delaware streets. The proposed development would also have a food hall, day care facility and other retail and restaurant uses. Of the 961 residential units, 73 would be affordable, with 40,000 square feet for commercial uses. There would be one level of parking at grade level and one below grade. A new street would cut into the site from Concar Drive and exit at the center of Delaware Street, with the western side of the site around 0.3 miles from the Hayward Park Caltrain station. According to California Coastal Properties, it is looking at a phase one construction that could start in the second quarter of 2026 and ultimately finish the development around 2030 to meet city housing goals. The parcels under consideration for development are 640, 666, 678 and 690 Concar Drive; 1820 and 1880 S. Grant St. and 1855 S. Delaware St.
The Planning Commission unanimously approved the delay at its June 27 meeting before it appeared before the City Council.
