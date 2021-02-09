San Mateo has prioritized various COVID-19 relief strategies, the 2040 General Plan, and public and traffic safety as key topics to address in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget, providing direction and framework for the city’s goals.
Although its number of goals has been reduced in the wake of a tighter budget due to COVID-19, the City Council workshop Jan. 30 determined several strategic initiatives and objectives for the upcoming fiscal year to update its strategic plan, mostly COVID-19 related or not resource-intensive for city staff. It set immediate goals of creating a Small Business Recovery Committee and hazard pay for grocery workers. Other COVID-19 goals include creating a web portal for COVID relief information and a senior library outreach program with home delivery for homebound seniors.
Small business recovery in the coming years remains a focus. San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez asked the city to create a Small Business Recovery Committee to ensure the city is doing everything feasible to support small businesses to ensure their survival.
“I just want to make sure we are being as proactive as we can to help them over the next six months of this next year,” Rodriguez said.
The Small Business Recovery Committee would involve two councilmembers and other local leaders doing anything it can to help small businesses recover. It would be recommendation-based. The city currently does not have the financial means to help businesses directly but still wants to aid recovery. Rodriguez said the subcommittee might look at how a local shop could use park spaces for business or work on the parklet program’s extension.
“We do need to make sure we are doing everything possible,” Rodriguez said.
Councilwoman Amourence Lee favored a committee in place that creates more structure to help small businesses. She also suggested adding more interns, volunteers or staff to help with the issue.
“If there are ways we can also beef up our staff capacity to support this initiative and drive the human capital that will be required to power any initiatives that come out of the committee, I think that’s another way to look at it,” Lee said.
The City Council also identified hazard pay increases for grocery store employees as an immediate goal to help COVID-19 essential workers. Based on the council’s interest in the subject, the city is moving forward with a report and presentation on the topic from the City Attorney’s Office as part of a study session at the council’s Feb. 16 meeting. Belmont and the county are also considering hazard pay increases for grocery store employees.
The web portal on COVID-19 would provide answers to many of the questions the council about vaccinations, testing and timelines.
“The more information that we can put out, the better,” Rodriguez said.
Other priority items that staff will analyze for resource impact by March 1 include bike and pedestrian infrastructure, developing a green fleet plan by 2030, municipal code streamlining, enhancing police accountability, and expanding police services for mental health. The council will vote March 15 on the revised strategic plan.
