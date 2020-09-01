The San Mateo City Council Tuesday will hold a study session on police recruitment, training and accountability as part of a series of meetings on the future of public safety in the city.
The upcoming study session follows a July 20 council meeting that focused on the San Mateo Police Department’s budget and policies related to use of force.
After the death of George Floyd and ensuing nationwide protests, the department also created a monthly series dubbed “Real Talk San Mateo,” which has brought together diverse groups of residents to discuss issues related to policing. The next meeting in that series will focus on policing and the Latinx community, an official said.
At Tuesday’s council meeting, a “comprehensive” presentation will be delivered by police officials before a discussion.
Previewing some of his thoughts on the subject of Tuesday’s meeting, San Mateo’s Mayor Joe Goethals wants to see the department continue to prioritize diversity.
“We’ve been very fortunate in San Mateo to be able to recruit highly qualified candidates, but I think we need to continue moving in that direction: more women and more diversity that reflects our community,” he said.
As for challenges in recruitment, Goethals said the San Mateo Police Department like all departments on the Peninsula must contend with the high cost of living. He also said images of law enforcement on TV might deter the next generation of police officers.
“One of toughest challenges I see moving forward in recruiting the very best police officers is many people who might otherwise be open to a career in law enforcement are being discouraged by images of law enforcement they see on TV,” he said. “We need kids to know that it is a noble profession and we need the very best and brightest to be willing to go into law enforcement.”
The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. on Zoom. Conference ID is 842 8397 1342. Dial (408) 638-0968 to join by phone.
(1) comment
Everyone of the city council members pushing this nonsense is wasting tax payer money and time. This is what you are going to get 100% of the time with Amourence Lee on our city council. If you like me are tired of BLM and SJW's do not elect Ms. Lee this November. She is the most divisive person ever on the city council of San Mateo's history. If you are not part of "her community", she cares absolutely nothing for you.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.