Ray Iverson, deputy fire chief of the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department, will assume the position of fire chief Dec. 27, upon the retirement of Chief John Healy, the department announced Monday.
Iverson was chosen by the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department Board, which is comprised of councilmembers from the three cities the agency serves. Iverson will be charged with continuing to lead the new fire department into its second year. San Mateo Consolidated Fire commenced operations on Jan. 13, and was formed by the establishment of a Joint Powers Authority that represents the merger of departments in San Mateo, Foster City and Belmont. The new department — comprised of nine stations and 154 full-time employees — has over 260 years of combined history providing emergency services in the three communities.
“Thank you for the opportunity to serve in this capacity. I have dedicated the last 28 years of my life serving as a fire service professional. I owe all of my accomplishments to the members of this agency, none of us could be where we are today without each other,” Iverson said in a press release. “Some people say, that a team is only as strong as its weakest link. I would like to think that a team is as strong as the total sum of its parts. The members of this organization are strong, and I am happy to be amongst such great leaders. I am looking forward to serving for many years to come.”
Iverson joined the San Mateo Fire Department in 2015 as a deputy fire marshal. In 2017, he was assigned to acting fire marshal and, in 2018, was promoted to deputy chief. Prior to his service in San Mateo, Iverson previously worked as a fire service manager in the private sector. He also has an extensive background in fire service from various departments throughout Northern California which include serving as assistant chief/fire marshal for Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District; fire marshal with City of Benicia Fire Department; Fire Inspector with Contra Costa County Fire Protection District and City of Vacaville; and as a Firefighter with City of Union City, City of Vacaville and American Canyon Fire Protection District.
Iverson was born in Oakland, grew up in Oakland and Vallejo and is currently a San Mateo resident.
San Mateo also named a new police chief Friday. Current San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini was named to replace Susan Manheimer as she retires. He will take over the position Feb. 3.
