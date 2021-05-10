San Mateo is considering city waste rate increases to deal with revenue decreases and rising costs, with the City Council favoring a one-year increase using a combination of cost increases and its waste surplus fund.
The City Council held a study session, May 3, to discuss revenue shortfalls and the possibility of increasing trash rates through an implementation plan ranging from one to five years through a combination of rate increases and using its $7.4 million in reserves.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla favored using reserve funding to balance out rate increases.
“I like what I’m looking at, which is scenario two, and I think it’s a combination of rate increases and use of reserves,” Bonilla said.
However, instead of a potential of five years, he and others on the council favored a temporary one-year rate increase while the city waited for further state legislation on Senate Bill 1383, which could change requirements and costs. The bill goes into effect in 2022 and requires jurisdictions to conduct education and outreach on organic recycling, with potential cost association coming out later this year that could affect the city.
“I think that would be a wise move,” Bonilla said.
Due to the success of recycling and compost programs, many residents have switched to smaller 20- or 32-gallon garbage cans, reducing costs. However, it reduced revenue for the city due to a progressive rate structure, which does not cover most single-family residence’s cost of service. As a result, there is a substantial shortfall between what customers with smaller bins pay versus the cost to the city to dispose of the waste, San Mateo Mayor Eric Rodriguez said. A residential rate comparison showed San Mateo has one of the lowest rates in the area, with only Burlingame lower. Single-family residences are charged $15.59 a month for a 20-gallon cart, $24.93 for a 32-gallon cart. Staff started working with HF&H, a consulting firm providing advice on solid waste services, to develop a five-year plan for a rate restructure. The city did not increase rates last year.
The city reviews and adjusts its rates every year given changes and new state requirements, and Rodriguez said the city was aware it would need to adjust rates to stabilize revenue and keep a surplus but decided rate increases last year would be inappropriate due to COVID-19 and the additional costs on families. He stressed that the city is not trying to make a profit but instead was trying to keep up with costs, state law changes and changes to recycling profitability.
“We knew we were going to have to address it eventually,” Rodriguez said.
He acknowledged the city has a structural waste deficit and said the council is moving forward with a one-year temporary implementation plan suggested by Bonilla while the city waits for information on SB 1383.
“We don’t want to be locked into a plan that doesn’t make sense in a year from now,” Rodriguez said.
The council discussed options of increasing rates, just using reserve funding or a combination of both. Using reserves would be a short-term fix, and funds would be quickly depleted without rate increases, with significant increases down the road. A combination would minimize rate increases by using reserves while maintaining an adequate reserve balance, which the council preferred.
Rick Simonson, a consultant with HF&H, said if the city did nothing, its waste funding reserves would quickly be depleted, and rates would still have to increase. Simonson recommended keeping at least $3.4 million in reserve.
“So usually as we counsel our clients, it’s usually a combination of [scenario] one and two. So let’s balance using your reserves and reducing those rate increases as much as possible,” Simonson said.
Simonson presented two scenarios for rate increase percentages, with scenario one suggesting a double-digit rate increase for 2022 of 11.5%, followed by a 3% increase until 2026. Scenario two, favored by the City Council on a shortened one-year timeline, called for a 5% annual revenue increase through 2026 while also using some reserve funds. San Mateo can pick a temporary one-year rate increase plan, a five-year plan or something in between, which some on the council favored.
Kellie Benz, a spokesperson with the Department of Public Works, said customers will likely see a rate increase over the next five to 10 years of no more than $4 a month per year to close the difference between costs to the city. Benz said the city was conscious of the burden on residents due to COVID-19 that an increase brings.
Rodriguez concurred with Bonilla about increasing rates while also using reserves but suggested a three-year timeline plan to address revenue shortfalls.
“I think there are so many unknowns right now. I could be convinced to go otherwise,” Rodriguez said about the timeline plan.
Councilmember Amourence Lee agreed with the rest of the council.
“I am swayed to do more longer term planning, but given all the factors that we can’t possibly know at this point, maybe doing a one year [plan] with a goal of setting a five-year plan thereafter makes a lot of sense,” Lee said.
Councilmember Diane Papan noted the city could do a one-year plan and then look at a three-year plan.
“I don’t see the projections as being quite as uncertain,” Papan said.
Councilmember Joe Goethals also agreed with Bonilla.
“It is a perennial challenge to keep costs down,” Goethals said.
Bonilla said contamination at the garbage facility is a problem. He wanted residents to do better at pre-sorting waste at their homes and not hide waste in other containers. San Mateo residents are served by Recology San Mateo County, which handles garbage and recycling collection services.
“I think my concern with people buying the smaller container and shifting some of their waste into the other containers is a real concern,” Bonilla said.
Simonson said the next step was a cost-of-service study to determine progressive rate structures, as Proposition 218 requires rates to be based on the cost of providing service. The City Council will have further public meetings in June or July for further financial updates.
“You have the advantage of a reserve fund. Not many communities do. So you have the ability to have these funds where you can phase these in and contemplate a five-year plan,” Simonson said.
