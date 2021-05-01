Four city clerks in San Mateo County received awards from the City Clerks Association of California during a virtual ceremony last week.
At the April 23 ceremony, they were recognized for their communication and outreach efforts in 2020, a year defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, census outreach and the presidential election.
San Mateo City Clerk Patrice Olds won a Municipal Clerk of the Year award along with Marc Donohue, city clerk of Eastvale in Riverside County.
Olds has served as city clerk for San Mateo since 2012. In addition to documenting city processes and creating transparency between the city and the public, Olds said she enjoys being somewhat of a historian and librarian for the city.
“In 2019, we held the 125th birthday celebration for the city of San Mateo and we were able to pull up the original handwritten minutes and show what they first talked about and when they got approval to become a town,” Olds said. “I love being a steward of that history for the city.”
Olds also served as CCAC president in 2020 and had to make the difficult decision of canceling their annual conference due to the pandemic. It is just one of many adjustments she has had to make during the pandemic, as city council meetings became virtual and city clerks navigated new technologies to keep meetings accessible.
“Up and down the state of California every city clerk and city clerk crew has just risen to the occasion,” Olds said.
In addition to her city clerk duties, Olds is a liaison between the city of San Mateo and their sister city, Toyonaka, Japan. She coordinates the youth baseball exchange program in which a high school baseball team from their city visits Toyonaka every couple years, and vice versa. She is also working on a “Fallen Heroes Memorial” to recognize residents who died while serving in the military, along with police officers and firefighters who died in the line of duty. The memorial will be featured in the city’s Central Park.
Elsewhere in San Mateo County, Caitlin Corley, city clerk of the town of Colma, received a Clerks of Distinction award for community engagement. Corley helped seniors use Zoom when meetings became virtual, promoted voter registration in past years and pushed for the installation of a permanent ballot dropbox at City Hall.
Meaghan Hassel-Shearer, city clerk of Burlingame, won a Clerks of Distinction award for Election Coordination and Voter Outreach. Hassel-Shearer helped educate youths about the importance of voting, designed an outreach campaign for the 2020 Presidential Election and ensured that the city had several ballot dropboxes. She is also leading the city’s efforts to transition to district-based elections.
