The San Mateo City Council reaffirmed its commitment to having a Diversity and Equity Task Force to address city board and committee diversity and improve community engagement, with staff expected to convene the task force in January following the city’s district election transition process.
“As much as I would like to move forward on this right away, I want to recognize and understand limitations of staff, so hopefully we can get district elections done as quickly as possible and move forward with this as well,” Councilmember Joe Goethals said.
The exact timeframe formation would be after the district election transition process in 2021 to ensure community organizations and staff participating in the task force are not overworked. San Mateo plans to move to City Council district elections from its current at-large process, with broad public engagement. Staff outreach to key organizations will take place in November, with a task force convened in January.
At its July 19 special meeting, the council emphasized the need for a task force to address objectives of diversifying city boards and commissions, coordination of resources around community engagement and public forums, identification of gaps in community engagement and providing input on a racial equity community art project. The council asked staff to look into the topic at its January goal setting session.
The group would be a non-Brown Act body of residents and city organizations representatives that meet monthly for a year. It would feature 12 to 15 people who are residents and in partner organizations. Preliminary group representation would include neighborhood associations, business organizations, social service providers, school district representatives, faith-based coalitions, community health organizations and the San Mateo County Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. No specific organizations have been picked.
Councilmember Amourence Lee suggested HIP Housing as a potential organization resource for tapping renters and people using affordable housing developments to participate. She recommended expanding education definitions to reach other groups.
“I would just question our definition of school district and encourage us to think more broadly to include child care as a subset or in addition to that stakeholder group and potentially youth organizations,” Lee said.
She also asked for outreach and discussions about diversifying city boards and committees include people with disabilities. Lee also was concerned about the later timeline of the task force starting and suggested working with community groups earlier.
“If we are doing some upfront work to get this going, I feel like there is going to be long-term gains that will make some of these ongoing efforts, multiyear efforts, a lot easier,” Lee said.
Councilmember Diane Papan said working with different groups and organizations during the district election process would help identify members for the task force and agreed with Lee about reaching out to child care providers.
“While we are waiting until November, I hope we come charging into November because of the work we are doing with the district elections,” Papan said.
Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla noted fairness and equality were the basis for the task force discussion and supported efforts for more diversity and a more inclusive city for all residents. Bonilla favored a community-driven group like the Bay Meadows Citizens Advisory Committee that found common agreement as opposed to a previous San Mateo Housing Task Force that occurred before Measure Q that did not.
“I hope this is going to be a different type of process where we are able to find common ground consensus in some kind of simpler way,” Bonilla said.
He encouraged occasional reports back to the council on progress and a more hands-off approach to avoid limiting the discussion.
“I don’t think it’s really proper for councilmembers to be there because I think that can change the public process in that kind of a setting. I would like to see reports back from time to time,” Bonilla said.
Papan and Lee were picked to be liaisons to the task force. The liaisons will likely take a step back unless there is an issue that needs to be resolved. City Attorney Prasanna Rasiah noted the subcommittee could operate similar to the Small Business Recovery Task Force.
“Since this would not be a Brown Act body, I think the idea would be that councilmembers would be just liaisons. They wouldn’t be actual members of the task force and would not be participating as they would say in another council subcommittee,” Rasiah said.
By Curtis Driscoll
Daily Journal staff
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
