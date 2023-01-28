San Mateo’s City Council adopted its housing element document detailing its housing goals and policies for the coming years, with staff now submitting it to the state for review and hopeful approval.
The housing element is a state-mandated plan for how the city will accommodate 7,015 new housing units over the next eight years for its Regional Housing Needs Allocation cycle. The goals and policies of the document calls for more housing, with a focus on affordable housing, housing preservation for lower and middle-income residents, protecting residents against displacement, promoting community outreach and further fair housing.
The City Council voted unanimously to adopt the document at its Jan. 24 meeting, and it now requires certification by the state Housing and Community Development Department, with the city set to submit it by the Jan. 31 deadline. The city submitted one draft on July 1 and received comments on the draft on Sept. 28, calling for more detail about goals and policies. Cities that fail to comply face potential loss of local control of development. At its Jan. 12 meeting, the Planning Commission recommended to the City Council that it not submit the current draft housing element because it believed the document failed to follow the state’s statutory requirements around meeting fair housing policy, housing goals and production. Housing advocates have also called for more changes to increase housing production and conditions for more homes.
Councilmember Adam Loraine shared some concerns expressed by the Planning Commission and housing advocates about meeting state certification but noted the city was one week from the Jan. 31 deadline.
“I believe it is in the best interest of the city to submit the current draft as proposed and hopefully continue something of an iterative process with HCD towards certification and compliance as soon as possible,” Loraine said.
Vice Mayor Lisa Diaz Nash believed the city had a solid way forward to achieve its housing goals.
“I’ve heard from so many of my constituents, and we have heard from so many people across the city, strong support for approving this draft housing element,” Diaz Nash said.
To address state comments, Zach Dahl, deputy director of Community Development, said the city refined its site inventory, a list of sites that ensures enough land is zoned to accommodate the city’s housing requirement. The city reduced its total projected unit capacity and removed a couple of sites. The current site inventory dropped from around 10,800 to 9,934 new housing units over eight years, which still represents a significant buffer to accommodate the 7,015 unit minimum the state requires of the city. Around 2,000 units were initially called for at the Hillsdale Shopping Center, where property owner Bohannon Companies is interested in redeveloping from a commercial into a mixed-use site with more office and housing. The new site inventory now only calls for around 1,380 units at Hillsdale. Other potential sites include Bridgepointe, with 672 units, The Atrium, Borel Square and Olympic Plaza.
Mayor Amourence Lee voted for approval but noted the city was potentially putting itself in a position of legal unclarity and state penalties if the state did not approve the document.
“This is a gray area and untested legal territory in terms of where we are in this process and what the potential penalties could be,” Lee said.
The city said pipeline projects approved or permitted since June 2022 can be credited to the city’s housing cycle allocation. The total is 2,915 units, with 640 housing units under construction, 1,580, and 680 new housing elements under review, according to a staff presentation.
Around 20 people spoke at the meeting, largely in favor of passing the housing element. Others also wrote to the city asking for approval, like San Mateo resident Felicia Schipper.
“I live in the city of San Mateo and am very concerned about developers of residential projects being able to bypass our zoning code and general plan with no city oversight,” Schipper said by email to the city. “Please be strong advocates for our community and submit San Mateo’s City Council-approved Housing Element to the state by January 31, 2023.”
