In an effort to celebrate San Mateo’s 125th anniversary, officials are hosting a slate of events expected to bring the city’s history to life throughout the month of September.
Starting with a commemoration of the city’s first Board of Trustees meeting Sept. 3, 1894, at the City Council’s Monday meeting, officials and residents shared an apple cider toast and cupcakes to mark the city’s 125th birthday. According to a city press release, an election was held Sept. 1, 1894, and the 150 people voting in favor of incorporating the city were successful against the 25 who opposed it.
The celebrations will continue on the first three Thursday evenings in September in an event series dubbed September Nights on B Street, held on B Street between Second and Third avenues. Set to feature live music, dance lessons and pop-up dining with take-out from downtown restaurants, the September Nights events will invite those who attend to participate in the city’s history. On Sept. 5, councilmembers are slated to be dressed in 1894-inspired costumes and perform an historic re-enactment of the first Board of Trustees’ meeting.
Those who attend the Sept. 12 and Sept. 19 events will vie for prizes as they test their knowledge of local history at trivia sessions offered during the event’s pre-show entertainment set for 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Dance lessons will be offered for free each of the three Thursday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and live music will continue until 8 p.m. The Motion Arts Center will help visitors learn the waltz, swing dance and salsa dance, and musicians will play dueling pianos, West Coast swing and Latin music. A children’s play area with a bounce house, games and other activities will also be provided.
The September Nights on B Street events will take place on B Street between Second and Third avenues from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sept. 5, Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. Visit cityofsanmateo.org/4095/September-Nights-on-B-Street for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.