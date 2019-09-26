Three New York men were arrested in an auto burglary sting in San Mateo Tuesday and then it was discovered one of them is wanted for murder on the East Coast while another is wanted for grand theft in Napa County, according to police.
Steven Marinez, 21, Justin Viloria, 24, and Joel Figuereo, 22, were booked at the San Mateo County Jail on multiple charges and a fourth suspect was arrested and released on scene, according to a press release.
Marinez is the one wanted for murder and he was also charged with possession of a narcotic, burglary tools and for providing false identification to a police officer.
Viloria committed grand theft in Napa County, among other crimes, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.
On Tuesday, San Mateo Police Department’s Crime Reduction Unit officers were patrolling auto burglary hot spots in plain clothes. One of those hot spots is Marina Plaza Shopping Center, located at 2920 S. Norfolk St., where officers observed four suspects loitering and watching the parking lot from a vehicle that was backed into a stall, “which is one of many tactics used by auto burglars,” according to the release.
The officers then saw one suspect exit the vehicle and proceeded to rummage through another one and test other car door handles in the parking lot, according to the release. That’s when the arrests were made.
An investigation found that the suspects were driving an unreported stolen vehicle after having rented a car with fraudulent documents, said police spokesman Officer Michael Haobsh.
“Our Crime Reduction Unit is always out there in plain clothes, monitoring hot spots and low and behold criminals showed up and we captured them before they had a chance to victimize a member of the community,” Haobsh said. “We’re proud of the proactive police work and it’s thanks to the support of the community and command staff that we could go out there and prevent victimization.”
The New York Police Department did not return a call regarding Marinez, but a Twitter post by the department states that Marinez is wanted for committing a homicide June 8.
Haobsh said Marinez will likely be sent back to New York.
Viloria was arrested by police in American Canyon, located about an hour and a half north of San Mateo County, on Aug. 1 and charged with five felonies, including racking up close to $2,000 in charges on someone else’s credit card and defrauding an innkeeper, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Viloria allegedly used a stolen credit card to pay for a hotel room in American Canyon and then the owner of the credit card noticed the charge. He contacted the police and then an arrest was made, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Viloria was released and then failed to appear in court so a warrant was posted for his arrest.
San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said his office will decide on pressing charges by Friday.
