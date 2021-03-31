court logo 2

A San Francisco woman was sentenced Tuesday to six months in county jail and two years probation for burglary of an apartment and several cars in San Mateo, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.

Jessica Rodriguez, 25, has already served 205 days in county jail and will be released based on time served. She will be on two years of supervised probation and will have to provide restitution to the victims, prosecutors said. She pleaded no contest to felony residential burglary March 2.

Rodriguez was pulled over by police four blocks from the burglary on Emerald Court in San Mateo and had her car searched. Police found electronic devices and the property stolen from the burglary in her car, prosecutors said. Property stolen from three other cars in the area was also found, along with identification from two other people, prosecutors said.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription