A San Francisco woman was sentenced Tuesday to six months in county jail and two years probation for burglary of an apartment and several cars in San Mateo, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Jessica Rodriguez, 25, has already served 205 days in county jail and will be released based on time served. She will be on two years of supervised probation and will have to provide restitution to the victims, prosecutors said. She pleaded no contest to felony residential burglary March 2.
Rodriguez was pulled over by police four blocks from the burglary on Emerald Court in San Mateo and had her car searched. Police found electronic devices and the property stolen from the burglary in her car, prosecutors said. Property stolen from three other cars in the area was also found, along with identification from two other people, prosecutors said.
