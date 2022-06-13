Although the city of San Mateo faces ongoing budget challenges caused by the pandemic around reduced tax revenue, its improved general fund outlook for the 2022-2023 fiscal year has officials reassured.
At a June 6 budget update to the council, city staff announced the expected general fund revenue is $159.5 million and expenditures of $164.2 million, a deficit of around $4.7 million. The city will use money from its general fund balance to make up for net losses. Although the pandemic has lowered tax revenue, some funding streams show a faster economic recovery than the city expected a couple of years ago. Housing demand and property sales have led to more real property transfer tax revenue. Sales tax will be $3.1 million more at $22.4 million, with Measure S sales tax at $7 million. Property tax is the primary revenue source for the city, around $80.3 million. However, local tourism and transient occupancy tax are not expected back to pre-pandemic levels until 2031. TOT revenue is projected at $3.2 million.
Expenditure increases are primarily due to city salaries and benefits. These increases result from compensation negotiations with employees and expected increases in health care premiums costs. The city has negotiated compensation increases with the San Mateo Management Association, San Mateo City Employees’ Association, and Service Employees International Union Local 521 Maintenance Unit.
The overall proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year is $284.8 million, with an operating budget of $216.9 million and a capital budget of $67.9 million. The capital budget is around $15 million more than last year. Most of the capital budget is for sewer fund capital improvements. The Clean Water Program sanitary sewer rehabilitation will cost $11.7 million and flow management upgrades for the Wastewater Treatment Plant is estimated at $14.1 million.
The city is concerned about a proposed change in the state’s budget rules that will cost San Mateo in the long term by redirecting property tax revenue to pay for an existing state obligation. The state takes property taxes to fund school districts, with excess money later returned to the county. These funds could soon be capped at this year’s levels, meaning as property tax revenue grows, money would increasingly flow away from local jurisdictions. The funds are called the educational revenue augmentation funds. These funds were $7.9 million in the 2022-2023 San Mateo budget.
In the long term, the city will use $30 million in rainy day general fund reserves spread out until 2026-2027, which will bring it down from its high of $54 million to $24 million. The city said reserve savings between the Great Recession and the pandemic allowed it to have enough money to get through the pandemic. According to a city report, the 2023-2024 budget estimates around $158 million in general fund revenue and $163 million in costs. Councilmember Amourence Lee praised the city for meeting growing community demands and needs but remaining lean and stable during fiscally turbulent times.
Several public speakers suggested more funding for bike infrastructure, including Planning Commissioner Martin Wiggins. He and his kids were recently cycling in a bike lane when a car veered into their lane to go around another car. Mayor Rick Bonilla advocated for more prioritization and funding for bicycle infrastructure and safety in the budget, noting the city has committed to improvements and talked about making changes for decades.
“As a city, I know we have made it a high priority, as was recently demonstrated with the Poplar and Humboldt Bike Lanes [Project], made a serious commitment to improving safety,” Bonilla said.
