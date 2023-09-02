A San Bruno man who pointed a firearm at two loss prevention officers and a bystander after stealing clothing at the Macy’s in the Hillsdale Shopping Center was sentenced to 12 years in prison after a hearing Friday, Sept. 1, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Anthony Arthur Rodriguez, 43, fled with the merchandise in 2018, and got into a black Chevrolet Camaro convertible occupied by his 7-year-old son and parked in the red zone just outside the south doors of Macy’s, according to the DA’s Office.
