San Mateo department heads are set to receive a 4% salary increase starting in March following City Council approval, with the council hoping to keep rates competitive with other cities.
The increase would occur on March 5 for department heads and deputy directors but does not include the City Attorney and City Manager. The total cost to the budget for the increase is $61,700, of which $47,400 will come from the general fund.
Mayor Amourence Lee supported the raise to keep compensation competitive with other cities and noted city staff made concessions when the city faced financial troubles during the pandemic.
“San Mateo has earned a very high reputation as a very desirable place to work, and I think that doesn’t come easy,” Lee said. “This organization is known for having strong and innovative leadership and attracting really high-quality applicants.”
Councilmember Rich Hedges said that despite some residential opposition to increases because of the recent New Year’s Eve storm response, he felt it was important to increase salaries.
“If we want to keep a competitive edge, we need to keep these folks going forward,” Hedges said.
City Manager Drew Corbett said the department heads did not get a salary increase from August 2019 to February 2022. He said it was because of COVID and the associated financial difficulties due to revenue loss. Corbett recommended the boost to keep them on par with other bargaining units in the city. The last increase for department heads was in March 2022. Corbett noted finances are now much better than initially projected.
In other news, the council introduced an ordinance allowing the council to appoint two nonvoting youth advisory members to the Parks and Recreation Commission. Under the charter, those serving on a commission or board must be 18 years or older. A staff report said that the two youth members would be at least 13 years old and no more than 17 at the time of appointment and would require parent and guardian consent. The youth commissioners would be appointed for one year but could be reappointed for an additional one-year term. The Park and Recreation Commission has five commissioners appointed by the Council for four-year terms.
The council made increasing youth participation in the city’s decision-making government process a priority for the current year and expressed support for moving forward. It unanimously approved introducing the ordinance at its Feb. 21 meeting.
“I am excited for the possibilities of introducing youth members to our Parks and Recreation Commission, and I am excited to explore the possibilities of expanding to other commissions in the future,” Councilmember Adam Loraine said.
In agreement, Hedges said: “The more young people we get involved in the city, the better off we are going to be in the future.”
The council also used its Feb. 21 meeting to authorize sending a letter to federal transit officials to support requests for grant funding for the San Mateo County Transportation Authority.
The TA plans and funds transportation projects and programs throughout the county and is made up of elected officials representing the county, cities and the San Mateo County Transit District. It is applying for funding to improve the highway interchange of Highway 101 and State Route 92 and bike and pedestrian infrastructure improvements on 19th Avenue and Fashion Island Boulevard in San Mateo, according to a staff report.
The funding would be part of the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity Grant from the federal government. The project would improve traffic flow and safety and increase connections with the highway. The Shoreview Lakeshore, Laguna Vista and Glendale Village neighborhoods are set to benefit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.