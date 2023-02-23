To help offset costs from damages caused by the winter storm flooding, the San Mateo City Council has allocated $150,000 in disaster relief funding and waived certain permit fees as part of the recovery process.
Areas near San Mateo Creek and Marina Lagoon saw extensive flooding and damage at the turn of the New Year, with San Mateo expecting around 1 inch of rain but getting about 5 inches on New Year’s Eve. The damage to many neighborhoods and property led to renewed residential calls for more city action to help in the storm’s aftermath, with the funding part of a larger city response.
There would be three tiers of relief funding offered to help offset some costs of damages from the winter storm flooding per household or business. Tier one gives up to $1,000 for personal property or business inventory replacement and temporary displacement expenses like hotel or rental car expenses. Tier two will allow up to $2,500 for repairs and clean up of minor damage. Examples include removing and disposing of damaged contents, painting, flooring, tiling and carpeting, along with repairs of minor damage that requires a permit, like replacing or repairing appliances like water heaters or furnaces. Permits that can be acquired in a day would have their fees waived without needing to backfill with general fund money. Tier three is up to $5,000 and includes tiers one and two along with major damage repair that requires plans, permits or inspections, like structural changes around framing work. The city will also waive fees for permitting and inspections. People can provide proof through receipts for work done or estimates for work. The council has asked that more funding go to lower tiers for smaller damage applications. It made the initial decision at its Feb. 7 special meeting.
The council used its Feb. 21 meeting to grant the funding, waive permit fees associated with the recovery, and will enter into an agreement with the nonprofit Samaritan Housing to review relief request applications and distribute the funding. A staff report said that Samaritan House would charge up to 12% to administer the funds, with the fee coming from the $150,000 contribution. City staff said Samaritan House would use the funding so Samaritan House could create an application process, substantiate expenses and verify addresses. Applications would be available in English, Spanish and Chinese. A staff report said that the city would do outreach on relief funding during the 30-day application window. The damage must have occurred from Dec. 31 through Jan. 16. Under the terms of the agreement, Samaritan House would be responsible for holding a lottery to determine which applications receive funding, with it also choosing the lottery process.
San Mateo Mayor Amourence Lee has also set up a GoFundMe to support San Mateo flooding victims, raising around $56,000. Lee said she is in conversation to set up direct transfers from the bank account holding the funds directly to Samaritan Housing to help people. San Mateo County residents can apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster funding by the March 16 deadline. Homeowners and renters who had damage or losses as a direct result of the storms can apply, with assistance potentially including grants to help pay for temporary housing and essential home repairs. Other needs like medical and dental expenses, transportation, child care and moving and storage expenses are also eligible.
