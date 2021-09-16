At its second public hearing to transition from at-large to district elections, the San Mateo City Council picked a model of five districts and a rotating mayor instead of an at-large mayor model, focusing on a clear option for the public amid a short timeline.
“We need to focus on getting it right, and I think right now I should revise my thinking and focus on five districts with a rotating mayor,” Deputy Mayor Rick Bonilla said.
San Mateo decided to transition in June to district elections after receiving a May letter alleging its current system violates the California Voting Rights Act. The council approved completing the process by Nov. 15, with a series of five public hearings on the process. Sept. 13 was the second meeting, with three more scheduled for Sept. 30, Oct. 14 and Nov. 1. The first by-district elections would be in November 2022. The current at-large system means the entire city votes to elect councilmembers. A district-based election will see the city divided into separate districts, with voters in a specific district choosing someone from that area.
Two main issues discussed at the council’s Sept. 13 meeting were how many districts to divide the city into and picking either a rotational mayor or a directly elected at-large mayor model. A rotational mayor would have the title pass between the five councilmembers. In contrast, an at-large mayor would be voted on separately by the entire city. The council considered either five or seven districts. Districts would likely be of equal size of people, contiguous and compact.
Bonilla initially favored more community input on districting options, with the council asking about drawing district maps for five and seven districts for further consideration. However, after hearing from consulting firm Redistricting Partners about potential complications of public confusion and lack of clarity, Bonilla suggested keeping it simple and going with five districts and a rotating mayor.
Councilmember Amourence Lee favored keeping five members on the council, citing staff capacity and the access to staff by councilmembers potentially compromised by additions. She remains open to an at-large mayor one day, but she agreed with Bonilla that potential confusion to the process for the public swayed her to support the option.
“I’m landing very clearly in this conversation on moving forward with five councilmembers and a rotating mayor. I think this was a really productive conversation,” Lee said.
Councilmember Diane Papan noted the five district and rotating mayor option helped staff and would reduce the risk of public confusion amid a tight districting deadline. She favored a more egalitarian approach to the mayor position.
“For me, the council should be made up of members who are all created equal if you will. When I look at how you achieve that equality, it really is for all of the voting members of the council to have been elected from essentially the same-sized pool of people,” Papan said.
Councilmember Joe Goethals lamented the short timeline for the change and, during the conversation, initially highlighted the benefits of an at-large mayor. He noted it would help get San Mateo representatives on regional boards to ensure regional and federal funding and give more voting power to the public. However, he changed his mind following conversations.
“I think my colleagues have convinced me that we can only do so much, and having a council made up of five members and a rotating mayor, albeit moving to district elections, is a lot of change for the next 12 months, and that’s probably all we can handle,” Goethals said.
Mayor Eric Rodriguez concurred with the council and was against an at-large mayor model. He cited an increased risk of potential lawsuits, more money on putting a charter amendment on the ballot and consolidating power into a single position.
“I strongly feel that rushing to move to an at-large mayor would be a huge, irreversible mistake,” he said. “It would only further complicate an already extremely complicated process of transition to districts leading to even more voter confusion and potential candidate confusion.”
