A proposed 40-unit residential building at 222 S. Fremont St. in San Mateo in the pre-application phase will soon have a community meeting and Planning Commission study session to discuss recent architecture design proposal changes and overall review.
“What has changed is really the elevations. The elevations we originally submitted drifted more towards a classical-style of architecture versus Mediterranean, and they just weren’t received very well by the design consultant and by the Planning Commission,” developer Regan Catanzaro of Wall Street Properties said.
Catanzaro said Wall Street Properties reevaluated its design to ensure it blends with the community and presents well. It also looked to the adjacent building it is constructing at 200 S. Fremont St. for architecture guidance. Wall Street Properties borrowed architecture ideas from the 15-unit four-story building and worked with the same architect to ensure it meshed with the street and neighborhood.
“We decided to carry some of that over into this building while advancing the conversation a bit with different styles of balconies, different entryways, and things like that,” Catanzaro said.
The design moved the building back further from the sidewalk than in the original designs, around 5 feet, and addressed other city design guideline feedback. Catanzaro said the building would provide more condominium options for people who cannot afford to buy homes and those looking to downsize. She noted the project is a needed addition in helping provide housing in downtown San Mateo, with more needed to address the housing shortage.
“Downtown San Mateo is starting to get those apartments but, compared to our neighbors in South City and Redwood City, we have a long way to go,” she said.
The development would construct a five-story 40-unit condominium building at South Fremont Street and East Third Avenue. The building would be 16 one-bedroom options, 20 two-bedroom and four three-bedroom units. Four of those units would be for the very low-income category. It would be around 52,000 square feet in floor area. A one-level, below-grade parking garage would have 59 onsite parking spaces, with 51 spaces for residents and eight for visitors. Catanzaro previously said the building purchasing options include plans for rental or buying, with pricing expected to be market competitive. It would also likely take 18 to 24 months to build once approved and construction starts.
The project site is 25,327 square feet, with plans to demolish an existing single-family residence that currently has a tenant. Wall Street Properties owns all of the land on the property, including the home. Catanzaro said the long-time tenant has known for years the development is moving forward and is the goal. When the time comes, Wall Street Properties will financially help him relocate. There are no other structures on the property.
Wall Street Properties will hold a virtual Oct. 28 neighborhood meeting from 7-8 p.m. to discuss the project and to solicit community feedback. People can email regan@wspre.com for more information about the meeting. A Planning Commission study session is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Catanzaro said she would work with the community to address concerns with another proposed building and gather any additional feedback.
“I understand a lot of folks worry about a large influx of people, folks worry about traffic, getting in and out of the neighborhood, and folks are always concerned about parking. Those are things I anticipate we will discuss heavily,” she said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.