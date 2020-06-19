The San Francisco Symphony on Thursday announced it’s canceling all of its concerts at Davies Symphony Hall through the end of the year, as well as other changes, due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
All live performances with spectators, including sports games and concerts, have been put off, in accordance with state guidelines that prohibit all live performances until the final stage of the reopening process.
Although the city has laid out plans and given tentative dates for the reopening process, the final stage has not been given a tentative date.
Ticketholders are being asked to consider donating the cost of their tickets back to the symphony. Ticketholders looking to donate or for a refund can call the box office at (415) 846-6000 or email patronservices@sfsymphony.org by Aug. 31.
In addition to the symphony, the San Francisco Opera on Tuesday announced it’s canceling its fall 2020 season due to COVID-19. The opera plans to return to the stage for the spring 2021 season as planned on April 25.
