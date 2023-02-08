In partnership with the city of South San Francisco, San Francisco Opera’s Bohème Out of the Box is coming to Orange Memorial Park in March.
This free, live performance of an abridged version of La Bohème, composer Giacomo Puccini’s popular work about love and loss among a group of bohemian artists, will be performed in an intimate one-hour version on a converted shipping-container-turned-mobile opera stage.
“We are honored and thrilled that the San Francisco Opera has chosen our city to be one of four mobile locations to perform Bohème Out of the Box,” South San Francisco Mayor Flor Nicolas said. “This recognition further emphasizes that our city is a great place to live, work, learn and play.”
The stage will be positioned on the lawn at Orange Memorial Park, 781 Tennis Drive, South San Francisco, with the Joseph Fernekes Recreation Building as its backdrop. The performance dates are 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 17; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 18; and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 19.
Bohème Out of the Box is free (general admission). Registration at sfopera.com/box is encouraged. For complete information about San Francisco Opera’s Bohème Out of the Box, which travels to outdoor locations throughout the Bay Area this spring as part of the Company’s Centennial Season, please visit sfopera.com/box.
