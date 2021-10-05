A San Francisco man who allegedly stole a car by using a car-sharing app called Getaround to target and find the car pleaded no contest to felony car theft Monday, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said.
Michael Guess, 26, used the app Sept. 16 to search for and steal a car in Sunnyvale and drive it to San Carlos. App users have to enter a passcode to access the key in the car when agreeing to borrow it through the app.
However, Guess found the car through the app and instead broke through the car window, took the key he knew was there, and drove it to the San Carlos Fairfield Inn, prosecutors said.
The victim pinged his car when he learned it was stolen and discovered it was in San Carlos. Prosecutors said he called police, who went to the Fairfield Inn and found Guess asleep behind the wheel with the car window broken.
Guess was sentenced to five months in county jail and two years of supervised probation during his Oct. 4 court appearance, prosecutors said. His next court appearance is Nov. 9 for a restitution report.
