A 39-year-old San Francisco man is in custody on $100,000 bail after he allegedly stole a van in San Jose, drove it erratically on Interstate 280 and attempted to leave the car on side of the road before threatening another driver on State Route 92 Saturday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Charged with felony attempted carjacking, threats and car theft as well as misdemeanor reckless driving, Donald Wight was set to appear in court Tuesday but his arraignment was continued to Wednesday because he was in the hospital, according to prosecutors.
At around 7:40 a.m. Aug. 3, a man working at a construction site in San Jose allegedly got out of his van to check on something and left the car running with the keys inside. Wight allegedly climbed into the vehicle and drove away from the site, at which point the alleged victim reported the stolen van to the police, according to prosecutors.
Some 20 minutes later, the California Highway Patrol received several phone calls reporting a white van driving recklessly on Interstate 280 at Page Mill Road. When Wight allegedly reached Bunker Hill Drive on Interstate 280, he pulled the van over to the right side of the road, got out with a bag and ran across the northbound and southbound lanes of the highway before running toward State Route 92, according to prosecutors.
Wight allegedly approached a man driving in slow traffic on the eastbound side of State Route 92, opened his passenger’s side door and sat down in the car. He allegedly told the man that he was in trouble and would go to jail if he didn’t drive away, and the man allegedly stopped the car and told Wight to get out of his car, according to prosecutors.
Wight allegedly told the man he had a knife and gun and ordered him to drive again, causing the man to get out of his car. Wight then allegedly left the car, and was arrested by California Highway Patrol officers who arrived at the scene, according to prosecutors.
Wight was allegedly on parole for car theft and his wallet was later found in the van, according to prosecutors.
