A 50-year-old San Francisco man is facing life in prison on charges alleging he molested three girls younger than 16 years of age in San Mateo over the course of 13 years, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
Jonathan Taylor appeared in court Friday to face 13 felony counts ranging from sexual intercourse with a child under 10 years of age to child molestation. The county’s private defender program was appointed to his case, according to prosecutors.
Previously convicted of felony sexual battery of a 16-year-old girl in 2006, Taylor was put on probation and required to register as a sex offender for life. While he was on probation, Taylor allegedly lived in San Mateo with a girlfriend who had a 4-year-old girl. The girl lives in another state, and reported to police that Taylor allegedly had sex with her twice in 2011, according to prosecutors.
Taylor’s charges also account for allegations from another alleged victim who reported in 2003 that he touched her inappropriately when she was 9 years old. A third alleged victim has reported that Taylor exposed himself to her and molested her on several occasions when she was between the ages of 8 and 16, according to prosecutors.
Taylor is believed to have come in contact with the alleged victims because he was dating their mother. In custody on no bail status, Taylor is next expected to appear in court Nov. 27 for entry of plea, according to prosecutors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.