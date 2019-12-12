A 28-year-old San Francisco man arrested after he was found sleeping in a San Carlos woman’s car as she was driving home from San Francisco last month pleaded no contest to misdemeanor car tampering Wednesday and was sentenced to 28 days county jail and two years probation, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office.
In custody on $10,000 bail, Harmony Hemmans received 28 days credit for time served. He previously pleaded not guilty to one count of felony car burglary shortly after his arrest Nov. 28, according to prosecutors.
Hemmans was taken into custody by Belmont police officers after the 64-year-old woman allegedly heard movement from the backseat of her SUV and discovered a man covered by a blanket on the floorboard at around 10:45 a.m. Nov. 28, according to prosecutors and police.
The woman allegedly parked her car on a street in San Francisco the day before and thought she locked her car doors but may have left a window open. When she arrived at her car the next day, the woman allegedly noticed the glove compartment in her car was open and some items on the passenger seat were out of place, but she started to drive to her home in San Carlos, according to prosecutors and police.
When she realized a man was in her car, she pulled her car over at the intersection of Broadway and El Camino Real in Belmont to call 911. Police officers arrived at the scene to find Hemmans still in the car. When Hemmans allegedly got out of the car, he held an unlit flare from the car and told police he found a bomb inside, according to prosecutors.
Hemmans’ defense attorney Paula Spano could not be immediately reached for comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.