A San Francisco resident accused of causing a disturbance and jumping on the tracks at the San Francisco Airport BART station has been arrested, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Monday.

Adolfo Lopez Caceres is accused of asking a man for money and punching him in the face and stealing his cellphone after the victim refused, the DA’s Office said. Lopez Caceres then allegedly harassed other people and then jumped on the tracks.

He had to be coaxed back onto the platform by police. The District Attorney’s Office said the man was likely suffering from mental health issues. Lopez Caceres’ next court date is Feb. 22.

