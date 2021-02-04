Airport workers at San Francisco International Airport held a vigil Thursday in honor of their colleagues who died from COVID-19 and demanded that Gov. Gavin Newsom put airport workers and other essential workers back on the vaccine priority list.

SEIU United Service Workers West, a union representing more than 40,000 janitors, security officers, property and airport service workers, was incensed by Newsom’s Jan. 26 announcement that changed California’s vaccine distribution plan.

The vaccine rollout was shifted to focus on those 65 and older, and booted essential airport workers down a tier, increasing their wait time until vaccinations will be accessible.

“The governor made these changes to the vaccine priority list even as poor black and brown people, who make up a majority of the essential worker population, continue to die at a higher rate than other Californians,” the union said in a press release.

Under the original plan, transportation, commercial, manufacturing and residential workers would receive the vaccine sooner, but the change pushed them down on the list to prioritize age above all else. The other groups currently prioritized for vaccination are health care workers, long-term care residents and people at risk of exposure working in education, childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture.

