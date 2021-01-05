A plan endorsed by Millbrae officials to allow construction of biotech business space near the city’s train station drew criticism from representatives of the nearby airport who claimed such development is dangerous and inappropriate.
San Francisco International Airport representatives sent a letter to Millbrae officials expressing concerns with a proposal to allow biotech businesses to occupy commercial developments in the Millbrae Station Area Specific Plan.
The letter comes in advance of a meeting Tuesday, Jan. 12, when the Millbrae City Council is slated to ratify a previous decision to overrule the Airport Land Use Committee, which would facilitate permitting life sciences businesses in the area near Millbrae Avenue and El Camino Real.
Because biotechnology businesses work regularly with hazardous materials, airport officials claimed their presence in the flight path of a popular airport could amplify the danger facing residents in case of a plane crash.
“The city should consider carefully the health, safety and well-being of its citizens in the event of an aircraft accident,” said the letter signed by Nupur Sinha, acting Airport Planning Director.
Millbrae Mayor Ann Schneider disagreed with the assessment claiming the types of biotech businesses potentially permitted to occupy the sites would not be any great hazard for the community.
“We believe that level 2 biotech facility is not a risk at all,” said Schneider, referring to the types of businesses potentially allowed in the area. Biosafety level 2 companies are those dealing with maladies such as hepatitis, HIV, E. coli and staph infections.
Millbrae officials in November signaled their interest in overruling a previous decision by the Airport Land Use Committee, which determined in October that biotechnology would not be a suitable use in the area.
In its decision, the land use committee said that biotechnology companies that work with potentially hazardous materials should not be allowed in Zone 2, an area south of Millbrae Avenue because it is located in the inner approach and departure zone.
In the event a plane heading to or from runways 19 L/R crashes, airport officials said the presence of hazardous material could compound the threat to the Millbrae community, according to the letter.
“The release of pathogens in the event of an aircraft accident would increase — not minimize — public exposure to safety hazards,” said the letter.
Schneider noted that more dangerous materials are allowed for biotech uses in nearby areas just outside of the airport’s flight path without any restriction.
Furthermore, in their subsequent indication that they would overrule the land use committee, Millbrae officials said they would assess potential safety risks as part of the standard public planning process rather than adhere to the committee’s standards.
Millbrae Assistant City Attorney Michael Conneran had previously said the regional committee’s opposition is intended to absolve the airport of any liability should a plane crash into one of the offices occupied by a biotech company, where hazardous materials may be present.
Beyond the discussion of health risks, Schneider said allowing biotech companies to occupy the zone where officials are anticipating sweeping commercial development to occur will help fortify Millbrae’s budget, which could use an infusion of additional revenue.
Nodding to the challenges Millbrae officials have faced in coordinating with partner organizations which have some stake in the city’s planning efforts, Schneider said she is not inclined to allow airport officials to stand in the way of further growth.
“Millbrae has been hamstrung economically by all the transportation agencies and that time has to stop,” she said.
