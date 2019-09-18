After more than 10 days of 24-hour construction and flight delays and cancelations that have affected thousands of travelers at San Francisco International Airport, Runway 28L is scheduled to reopen Thursday, more than a week ahead of schedule, airport officials said.
Signs of fatigue and cracking were identified in the runway’s base layer during a repaving project in 2017, but the scope of the problem required additional engineering that could not be adequately addressed at the time.
Airport officials decided to schedule the work from Sept. 7 to Sept. 27, in between the summer and holiday travel seasons, to minimize impact on the traveling public.
While planning the project, they built additional time into the schedule to account for unknown conditions below the base layer, which could have required additional work and slowed completion. The soil turned out to be stable, however, allowing crews to finish roughly eight days early.
“This tremendous accomplishment was made possible by the outstanding collaboration between airport staff, airlines at SFO, the FAA and our construction partners, and I am grateful to the entire team for completing this work safely and expeditiously,” Airport Director Ivar Satero said in a statement.
“Most importantly, I would like to acknowledge the inconvenience this work caused to our customers, and thank them for their patience during this critical project, which will ensure that the long-term reliability of our runway system at SFO,” Satero said.
