The San Francisco International Airport was awarded a $31 million federal grant to upgrade its International Terminal Building, prompting praise from local officials.
“Thanks to the historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, this busy Bay Area airport is getting a significant and much-needed investment to keep it safe and up-to-date,” U.S. Rep. Kevin Mullin, D-San Mateo, said in a press release. “Investments in our infrastructure are key investments in our economy and in keeping Californians on the move. This $31 million grant will help upgrade the International Terminal, ensuring SFO continues to be a world-class hub for passengers traveling across the globe.”
More than 42 million domestic and international passengers traveled through the South San Francisco airport last year, Mullin noted. The federal grant will help fund SFO’s plans to upgrade its roofing system, making travel to and from the airport safer, U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, said.
The project is one of many being funded by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, a $550 billion funding package meant to cover improvements to infrastructure like bridges, roads, mass transit, broadband and water infrastructure over the next five years.
“Under the leadership of our Bay Area Congressional delegation, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is delivering critical funding for San Francisco International Airport to remain a gateway for commerce, travel and tourism in the Bay Area,” Pelosi said. “With this vital investment in the future of air travel in the Bay Area, we are supporting good-paying jobs and making much-needed improvements to SFO to ensure our City’s international airport continues to provide world-class service for all.”
