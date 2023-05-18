SFO had 70,000 travelers departing on both Thursday and Friday last week — a travel milestone last week it hasn’t reached since the pandemic.
Travel hasn’t completely rebounded, an airport spokesperson said, but the trend is definitely taking off.
Doug Yakel, spokesperson for San Francisco International Airport, said the travelers May 11 and 12 were the most the airport has seen in more than three years.
Before the pandemic, the airport saw an average of 157,501 travelers per day. During the pandemic, in 2020, the average was 44,885 travelers per day. Last year, the average was 81,906. This year, Yakel predicts around 127,000 average travelers per day.
Annual passenger counts have varied since 2019, when it was 57.48 million. In 2020, the annual numbers fell to 16.42 million. In 2022, the annual numbers rose to 42.28 million and Yakel estimated this year that number will grow to 46 million.
Yakel anticipates more than 14 million travelers during this year’s peak season, from Memorial Day to Labor Day weekend. In 2019, pre-pandemic, those numbers were 18.08 million. During the pandemic, peak season numbers dropped to 2.47 million and then rose to 13.41 million last year.
“We expect to see the busiest summer since the pandemic began,” Yakel said.
Travel jumped 61% from summer of 2021 to last year, and people are coming to the area more for tourism rather than business. John Hutar, president and CEO at The San Francisco Peninsula, said the coast is busy with travelers on weekends and the Bayside is busier on the weekdays.
“And we are seeing that trend return back to normal,” Hutar said.
Conventions are still catching up and fallout from corporate layoffs still haven’t played out, however, the Peninsula is a nature-centric area with convenient access to larger attractions, he said.
“We are a great anchor point for natural beauty and lots of locations in close proximity, such as the Golden Gate Bridge and Monterey Bay,” Hutar said.
Room rates are low and high-end hotels are performing well, but Hutar said the rest of the hotel sector has a way to go before it is back to pre-pandemic levels.
The first quarter of 2023 is still down around 20% of its occupancies compared to 2019. Hutar explained it’s better than last year’s numbers that were down 30% from 2019.
“We are seeing the number of group conventions is very strong, it was very slow to recover and the amount of traffic and inquiries this year shows that it has been promising,” Hutar said. “But, right now we are pleased with the current trend.”
Hutar is encouraged to see hotels near the SFO corridor beginning to tick up and take in more travelers. As hotels continue to rebound, the airport’s summer surge means longer lines for travelers.
Travelers should make extra time to leave the airport, Yakel said.
“We recommend two hours prior for domestic flight, and three hours prior for international,” Yackel said.
In addition, SFO expects its parking garages to reach full capacity and Yakel recommends travelers use ride-hailing services or use public transportation like BART.
“We recommend people who plan to park at SFO, both short term and long term, to book in advance on SFO’s website and that is one way to assure that there is still space available,” Yakel said.
SFO also offers some new programs, he said. Two airlines, ITA and United are offering nonstop flights to Rome this summer. Two newer airlines are also offering low cost international flights. One of them, Norse Atlantic, flies to London. And Zip Air flies to Tokyo, he said.
“Fares vary but they are definitely cheaper than some of the incumbent carriers,” Yakel said.
