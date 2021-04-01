Just 20.46 inches of rain fell over the two rainfall seasons from 2019-21, second only to the 1975-77 period when just 18.53 inches fell.
The 20.46 inches is 45% of the normal amount, which is about 45 inches.
“It has been two very dry wet seasons back-to-back,” National Weather Service meteorologist Drew Peterson said.
Around the Bay Area, the total amount of rain this past season ranges from 39% to 41% of normal. Downtown San Francisco received 8.76 inches of rain, just 41% of normal, while 39% of normal fell at San Francisco International Airport.
Peterson said generally California has two to three years of rainy weather and two to three years of dry weather.
“This is a very boom or bust state,” Peterson said.
In the Monterey Bay Area, it has been a bit wetter, thanks to two recent atmospheric rivers which brought rain to that region and missed most of the San Francisco Bay Area, he said.
