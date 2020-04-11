The San Carlos City Council will take up a number of emergency assistance measures at its Monday meeting — including setting up an advisory committee to assess long-term consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak, establishing an emergency relief fund for businesses and residents and discussing a moratorium on commercial evictions similar to one passed by the county for the unincorporated areas and the city of San Mateo.
Other measures include establishing a tenant assistance program and a possible contribution to the San Mateo County Strong Fund to assist small businesses in San Carlos. The city will also review the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the city’s finances, according to the meeting agenda. Some of the measures will be up for discussion to determine if they should be placed on a future agenda, while others will be up for discussion Monday.
The tenant assistance program would be established through an agreement with Samaritan House, which would administer the program. The city would also appropriate $112,000 from the housing fund, according to a staff report.
For the contribution to the San Mateo County Strong Fund, the city is considering appropriating between $100,000 and $400,000 from the unassigned general fund, which currently has a balance of $2 million, according to a staff report. The Board of Supervisors approved $3 million in emergency money to establish the fund. The San Mateo County Economic Development Association is working with the county to develop an application and distribution plan for small businesses.
The council will also vote to extend the timeline for the next budget and to allow the city manager continuing resolution authority consistent with the current budget. The rationale is that council will be unable to hold budget study sessions scheduled for May because of the public health order issued March 16.
The council meets remotely 7 p.m. Monday, April 13, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T Uverse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128 or (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 452 388 965.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.