San Carlos is one of the last cities in San Mateo County to have an elected treasurer, but that could change soon.
For years, San Carlos voters have elected a treasurer to a four-year term and paid them a monthly salary of $560 to oversee the receipt, custody, management, investment and deposits of city funds. Now, city officials will consider whether to ask voters to either make the treasurer position an appointed one or to do away with the position altogether during the November 2024 general election.
“I just think it’s time that we consider putting this on the ballot. The position is really one that has been supplanted by the role of the city administrative services director and I think it’s time we have a discussion about it,” said Councilmember Ron Collins who brought the issue up for discussion Feb. 27.
Vice Mayor John Dugan noted many cities in the region do not have a treasurer at all, leaving financial management up to city staff and councilmembers, and proposed the council consider doing away with the position.
Rebecca Mendenhall, the city’s current administrative services director and a city employee of more than 17 years, oversees much of the city’s financial planning. Councilmembers also adopt a budget every two years but review the city’s finances annually.
“I think it makes a lot of sense,” Dugan said about agendizing the discussion.
Former councilmember Inge Tiegel was reelected as city treasurer in 2020 and her term is set to expire in November 2024. Collins previously called for Tiegel to resign after councilmembers unanimously voted to censure her after an internal investigation by City Attorney Greg Rubens. That investigation found that Tiegel likely violated a number of standards in the city’s code of conduct when in April of 2022 she used her elected title to drum up opposition to a development moratorium in North East San Carlos.
The investigation found that Tiegel likely violated five sections of the code of conduct by failing to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, attempting to direct the city manager, retaliating against a member of the public, using her official title when seeking personal gain and using her title when sharing her personal opinions on a city policy.
Tiegel apologized at the time for what she said was a “not well thought out” “emotional response” to the proposed moratorium. Immediately after voting for the censure, councilmembers approved a 22-month extension of the development moratorium to enable the city to complete the Northeast Area Specific Plan.
Councilmembers did not reference the issue when sharing their support for discussing whether to change the position from elected to appointed or to eliminate it. No formal date was given for when the discussion will be placed on the agenda.
