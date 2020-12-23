Hoping to streamline the development of child care facilities, the San Carlos Planning Commission unanimously supported loosening a series of regulations for commercial child care operations, following state requirements to do so for in-home facilities.
“It’s not only the right message but the right action for supporting a healthy growing community,” said Commissioner Jim Iacoponi during the virtual meeting Monday.
While commission action was needed to enact code changes to commercial centers, being done voluntarily by the city, code changes to in-home facilities are required by the state under Senate Bill 234. The legislation, which took effect Jan. 1, 2020, prohibits the city from imposing a business license, fee or tax for operating a large in-home facility. Small in-home facilities are already exempt.
Andrea Mardesich, a city principal planner, said the bill aims to avoid neighbor appeals, most commonly citing parking and traffic concerns, during the public hearing process for large in-home facilities.
On city code changes for commercial child care centers, Mardesich said the state may move in a similar direction as the city is proposing. The changes would allow the development of commercial centers by right where zoning regulations currently require a minor use permit, removing outdoor play space requirements to instead defer to state oversight, permitting staff overview of pick-up and drop-off plans and extending hours of operation from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Mardesich noted the commission was not being asked to approve zoning changes that would permit child care centers in new zones such as industrial areas. Children are considered sensitive receptors who need to be protected from certain areas that could harm them, said Mardesich, adding that the city also has an interest in protecting industrial zones.
“That’s something we wouldn’t want to propose obviously without a lot of input and feedback from neighbors,” said Mardesich.
In July, the City Council directed staff to implement a series of changes to help the development of child care operations, an industry under strain due to the pandemic but also in high demand particularly as parents work from home and classes go remote. Some directions included designating a city planner as a child care specialist and creating an informational website and checklist to help interested operators plan for proposal submittals.
Following unanimous approval from the Planning Commission, the City Council will consider the staff proposal Jan. 11.
In other business, the commission granted a design approval for a new single-family home at 518 Winding Way, a parcel that was part of 4.3 acres of Devonshire Canyon, officially annexed by the city in 2013. Finding that the proposal is consistent with a Master Development Plan adopted in 2018 as required under the annexation, staff recommended the approval of the proposal, requested waivers and permits.
To move forward with development, 16 protected coastal live oak trees will need to be removed, preserving 28 trees that currently exist. The plans propose planting 15 new trees on the 23,000-square-foot lot.
A city arborist agreed with a report performed by a private arborist that found the lot condition made it difficult to fully assess the condition of the trees, some of which are healthy and others dying. Addressing commissioner concerns for the removal of an oak tree 30 inches in diameter, Ron Grove, the general contractor, said state stormwater runoff regulations constricted planners and required the tree to be removed.
The home, receiving rave reviews from the commission, will be one of five on the hill up and away from the creek.
Staff also announced applications are now being accepted to fill the commission position left vacant by John Dugan who won his bid for the City Council on Nov. 3.
