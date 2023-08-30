An additional $445,000 will go toward re-imagining downtown San Carlos, a process kicked off in the spring of 2022 meant to transform the business corridor into a more pedestrian and cyclist friendly destination.
“Based on our work so far, there’s a clear sense of excitement and desire to build a plan that can actually get built. Not only that, but a plan that can be acted upon with brevity and purpose,” Community Development Director Al Savay said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
The council voted unanimously Monday to allocate $445,000 to the Downtown Planning Initiative, increasing the project’s $1 million budget by nearly half. Of that initial $1 million budget, about $582,000 remains after the city contracted with a previous consultant to lead the city through the first year of community outreach.
The city will now contract with Wallace, Roberts & Todd LLC, a San Francisco firm, to finish out the planning process initially expected to be complete by the summer of 2024 but could now extend into January of 2025. Savay explained that community input showed a strong interest to adopt a plan that the city could implement quickly, requiring more in-depth and extensive work.
Most residents who participated in that process have expressed a strong interest in permanently closing the 700 block of Laurel Street, adding more trees and shading in the area, incorporating outdoor gathering spaces like plazas and music venues and making downtown more pedestrian and bicycle friendly.
While in support of pursuing a more in-depth plan, councilmembers said they’d like to see the project completed ahead of January 2025 and no later than that date. They encouraged the consultant to use previous public input to help expedite the new schedule.
“It’s obviously frustrating. This has been an ongoing thing we’ve been working on for a number of years,” Mayor Adam Rak said.
The 700 block of Laurel Street has been closed since 2020 when councilmembers decided to give merchants, largely restaurants, access to the road as the COVID-19 pandemic forced businesses to either prohibit or greatly limit indoor shopping and dining.
The temporary street closure program has gone through various iterations with some blocks being closed and reopened and others being added at later dates. It’s also sparked mixed reviews with some merchants arguing the closures and related lost parking have hurt business.
Councilmembers have acknowledged the divide when considering changes to downtown but have largely remained steady in their support for permanently closing the 700 block to create a pedestrian mall.
“I feel like this council has been pretty clear that we’re not interested in opening up that 700 block, so I would not want to look at that at all. I think that we’ve looked at that enough times, so I just want to clarify that that is not on the table,” Rak said about the future of the Downtown Planning Initiative process.
In other related business, the council also voted to extend the closure of the 700 block of Laurel Street through September 2024 and to adopt a resolution stating the city’s intent to turn the block into a pedestrian mall. Property owners on the block who believe the pedestrian mall would have a negative effect on their properties have until Nov. 27 to submit protests. The council will hold a public hearing on that date to further discuss plans for the mall.
The council was asked to also give City Manager Jeff Maltbie the authority to terminate the temporary street closure if the need arose, however, councilmembers opted to retain that authority.
“I think it’s really important that we’re transparent with the public during this entire process and I think that any changes to the street closure program should be done in a public meeting and I think that decision should be made by the council,” Councilmember Sara McDowell said. “I don’t think the public wants that decision made at staff level without a public meeting.”
