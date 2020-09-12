With cool and rainy winter months approaching, the San Carlos City Council will consider end dates of its street closure program, intended to encourage patronage of downtown businesses during the virus-related economic downturn.
On Monday, the council will discuss three potential end dates for street closures, currently set to end Dec. 31. The first option would end the program in late September, giving businesses about two weeks to wind down outdoor operations. Alternatively, the city could choose to end the street closures by the end of daylight saving time, scheduled to be Nov. 1.
Staff has recommended the council select one of the earlier end dates, citing winter weather concerns if prolonged to the end of the year. Similar street closure programs have been implemented in neighboring cities with some set to end in September and others in December. Cities with September end dates, including Menlo Park and Mountain View, are considering extending the programs.
Many residents have expressed rave reviews of the closures and outdoor dining options but concerns for how the program would be adapted to winter rain and cool air have also been noted. Retail businesses have implored the city to end the program early because a lack of parking has hindered customer access to storefronts. The issue could also exacerbate revenue losses during the holiday season, often the most profitable time of year.
The council will also be asked to include additional areas into the program which has closed portions of Laurel Street and San Carlos Avenue to vehicle traffic. Additional requests have been made for closures along Arroyo Street, in front of Broiler Express and Boondocks Barbershop while Yoga Health Center has requested to use Cherry Street on Sundays. A business in the Industrial Arts Business Association Area has also requested to be included in the program.
Additionally, the council will hear a report on developing a skate park, a $625,000 project on the city’s unfunded list. No skate park exists in the city but only 2% of respondents to the city’s 2020 Community Satisfaction Survey expressed an interest in developing one.
The City Council will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 14, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128, Meeting ID: 452 388 965.
