As winter storms continue to push through the Bay Area, San Carlos officials are lauding a cross-department and multi-jurisdictional approach for staving off some of the worst potential effects of a historical downpour while also game-planning for future catastrophes.
“We have a lot of unsung heroes here in SC who have worked over the holidays. While many of us were enjoying family time, they were working at all hours,” Councilmember Sara McDowell said during Monday’s City Council meeting.
Since New Year’s Eve, city staff from the Parks and Recreation department, the City Manager’s Office and other parts of City Hall have been supporting Public Works staff in responding to the crash of rain brought to the Bay by an atmospheric river.
Like many parts of the Peninsula, inches of rain have caused flooding, downed trees and traffic signals and damaged infrastructure. More than 8,000 sandbags have been distributed to San Carlos residents, Public Works Director Steven Machida said, who thanked city staff from all departments for their support.
As of Monday’s meeting, Administrative Services Director Rebecca Mendenhall said responding to the storm and early assessments of damage has cost about $1.4 million. Mendenhall said costs are being reported to the county, which will, in turn, report a total figure of damages to the state for potential federal reimbursement.
An emergency proclamation made by City Manager Jeff Maltbie and affirmed by the council during a special meeting Friday will help enable the city to qualify for what funding will be made available; though, Mendenhall noted additional details won’t be available until next week or after.
“It has to go up the chain and back down,” Mendenhall said about the process to seek reimbursement through the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Police Chief Kristina Bell said her agency, the San Carlos Bureau of the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, received 57 calls related to the storm over the past few days, 44 of which were on New Year’s Eve.
Those calls were in addition to the 232 calls for service made on New Year’s alone to the Redwood City Fire Department, which provides fire services to San Carlos. Deputy Chief Dave Pucci said San Carlos accounted for a majority of the roughly 80 nonemergency calls made that night to the department.
Those calls were typically to alert the department to downed trees or flooding, Pucci said. To free up resources for more life-threatening matters, Pucci said nonemergency calls were redirected to dispatch at an operation center which was working in collaboration with the county’s emergency operations team.
Some effects of the storm still linger and more rain is expected to come through the middle of the month. Parts of Dartmouth Avenue remain closed due to a landslide and water levels in three creeks running through the city are still high, making it likely waters will overflow onto embankments as new rain systems pass by.
Councilmember John Dugan shared concerns extreme weather events will become more common as the planet continues to heat up and questioned how city officials will take the effects of climate change into consideration for future planning.
“Certainly that level of water on El Camino Real and Old County Road, I hadn’t seen before in my 20 years in town,” Dugan said. “Sadly, I think we will begin to see more of these [extreme weather events] more frequently.”
Machida said his department still needs to assess the overall picture before coming forward with more long-term proposals. McDowell offered her support for putting funding behind the city’s storm drain system when budget planning comes around, noting the city’s storm drain master plan was last adopted in 2017.
“Typically, master plans go longer than five years but certainly it’s something we’ll want to assess going forward and kind of figure out what kind of projects could be proposed and implemented to kind of lessen some of the impacts,” Machida said.
Meanwhile, he said he and his team are eager to have Dartmouth Avenue cleared and repaired, however, incoming rain will delay plans to get it reopened. As for the creeks — Las Pulgas, Belmont and Cordilleras — Machida said maintaining the waterways is not a responsibility of the city or any of its neighbors connected by the creeks.
Debbie Daldocchi, an eastside resident, thanked Machida and his staff for the work they did on installing a new drain in her neighborhood, which she said helped prevent massive flooding. But she also questioned why the city would not be responsible for maintaining creeks given that its officials make decisions that impact the waterways.
Daldocchi noted residents routinely spoke in favor of creek restoration along Las Pulgas during the city’s East Side Innovation District Vision Plan process, a suggestion added into the final version of the vision document. She encouraged officials to follow in the steps of Belmont, which has obtained county money to restore parts of its creek.
During emergencies, Machida said jurisdictions do respond to issues along the creek regardless of jurisdiction to prevent issues from growing worse. He noted that while property owners adjacent to creeks are responsible for creek maintenance, the city does offer to remove what debris and brush is collected.
Councilmember Ron Collins argued the city’s 54-mile storm drain system was working as it should but the amount of rain falling paired with high tides left the water with nowhere to go.
Maltbie credited the city for implementing preventative measures late last year that helped protect life and property. Crews began checking on the city’s stormwater management system and clearing out drains and culverts months ago, he said.
“Preparing for storms didn’t start 10 days ago when the heavy rains started. They started months ago during the warm weather when we can get access to all our storm drains and culverts and creeks in the city and we begin cleaning out debris,” Maltbie said. “Because we’ve done a number of projects over the years we continue to improve and make investments into our stormwater system throughout the community.”
