Like many local governments across the county, the San Carlos City Council addressed public concern for police funding and the city’s partnership with the Sheriff’s Office during a virtual meeting Monday night.
The council held a study session with San Mateo County Sheriff Carlos Bolanos and Capt. Mark Duri to discuss how the nationwide #8CantWait policing initiative is being implemented in local department protocol.
Duri said most of the policies, developed by the U.S.-based police policy research organization Campaign Zero, are implemented in local law enforcement procedures in some way. He expressed concern for the practicality of some measures, such as banning shooting at moving vehicles and providing a verbal warning before firing a weapon, noting in the “real world” situations may not allow such precautions.
At the state level, carotid restraints including chokeholds and strangleholds have been suspended but Bolanos has decided to remove the practice permanently. An additional action taken by neighboring jurisdictions is the implementation of a civilian oversight committee or a contracted auditor, something Bolanos said he was open to but felt removed accountability from leaders of organizations.
“Civilian review boards have been talked about for many years and we have some large cities in our area who have those and I believe they’re dysfunctional primarily because you have people who are not experts in certain fields making determination on what is appropriate or not,” said Bolanos. “With me as an elected official the voters have the greatest civilian oversight and can replace me with someone else.”
While councilmembers shared appreciation for the captain and sheriff, each member also expressed an interest in exploring methods of transparency of local law enforcement. Councilman Mark Olbert said an oversight program may be better implemented before an incident occurs rather than after as a response to comments by Bolanos who also said he could not recall an issue justifying spending money on an oversight system.
Following the study session, councilmembers unanimously approved a $9,270,076 contract with the Sheriff’s Office for police services beginning July 2020 until June 2025 with the understanding the contract would be flexible. An additional $50,000 was also approved for DUI services.
The council agreed to hold a longer council discussion during a public meeting and suggested members also attend a retreat to better develop ideas on how to manage policing moving forward.
In other business, the council adopted a memorandum of understanding between the city and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees in which no pay increase will occur for city employees and vacation hours will be capped at two years.
The council also moved to agendize a discussion on creating a sister city relationship with a U.S. city with a large Black community. Parmer-Lohan requested city staff consider forging the relationship with a local city, a request to which councilmembers agreed.
Also agendized for a future meeting was an item to grant the city manager authority to make changes to the downtown street closure program and to discuss modifying the program hours or terminate the program altogether. This action followed a verbal update on the program in which it was noted the public expressed mixed reviews on the program’s implementation.
All consent items were unanimously approved except for a resolution, voted against by Olbert, authorizing the city manager to execute a cooperative agreement with the San Mateo County Transportation Authority for the pedestrian overcrossing program on Holly Street and Highway 101 through the Local Partnership Grant Program.
Olbert was also the only member to vote against a potential $294,000 resolution authorizing the city manager to enter a professional services agreement with Lamphier Gregory, an environmental analysis agency, tasked with preparing an environmental impact report for the Alexandria Life Sciences and Technology Project. The project, slated for development at 987 Commercial St., would include six life science and technology buildings, a centrally located community center, two parking garages and a collection of publicly accessible green spaces.
