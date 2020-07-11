Experiencing a lack of child care facilities within the city, the San Carlos City Council will have the opportunity to take up two measures expediting the development of new centers and providing resources to parents in need of day care options.
With more than 600 children out of 1,414 still in need of child care citywide and upwards of 30 inquiries for new facility development annually, the City Council will vote on whether to reduce or waive certain building permit fees associated with commercial child care facilities.
Fees accrued during the development of child care centers total approximately $23,776 from minor use permits, building permit fees, utility permitting fees and fire fees. A traffic impact fee is also associated with development but has been waived for the creation of child care centers following action by the council in 2019.
Also with the goal of assisting in the development of child care facilities, the council will consider alternative methods of expediting facility development by either changing aspects of the zoning ordinances such as removing minor use permits for commercial child care centers.
Other efforts include expediting the approval process by developing an informative web page, hosting information nights and creating a submittal checklist for facility developers detailing all necessary items needed for approval. Currently, the application and processing time for various fees can take up to six months but the process can be expedited by establishing an shortened internal policy as proposed by city staff.
A study session will also be held on the topic of child care facilities, providing the council with an opportunity to discuss implementing a child care development impact fee. That would possibly require new development plans to assess the need of associated child care. The fee would go toward further development and expansion of child care centers.
The one-time fee would be based on how large the plans are and whether the designs are for residential or commercial use and would be capped at $6,595 per single-family units or $4,807 per multi-family units. Commercial spaces would be charged per square foot and a waiver could also be granted to developers if the plan includes a child care space within the designs.
During the remote meeting Monday night, the council will also consider adopting a resolution which would grant the city manager the authority to make changes to the current downtown street closure program along the 600 and 700 blocks of Laurel Street. Within the measure is the possibility of reopening the 600 block of Laurel Street which has been the focus of community concern.
The City Council will meet remotely at 7 p.m. Monday, July 13, and will be streamed live at sancarlosca.iqm2.com and on Comcast Channel 27 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99. Remote public comments will be received by telephone during the meeting, prior to the close of public comment on an item. (669) 900-9128 or (253) 215-8782, Meeting ID: 452 388 965
