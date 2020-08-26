Officials are searching for qualified candidates interested in serving on the San Carlos Elementary School District Board of Trustees.
With hopes of avoiding the additional expense of hosting an election, officials agreed to appoint a replacement for Trustee Kathleen Farley, who announced last week her intent to depart from the board after roughly 10 years.
The board is hosting informational sessions for interested parties Tuesday, Sept. 1, and Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 7 p.m. on Zoom. Email vrickson@scsdk8.org to receive the link to participate in the meetings, or for more information about the vacancy. The deadline to apply is Monday, Sept. 21. The term will expire in 2022.
