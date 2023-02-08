A boom in life science development in San Carlos has left some residents concerned for public health and safety, spurring city officials to weigh those concerns against the economic benefit.
“We have a lot of development in the wings and I think folks are looking for cues as to where San Carlos is going to shake out on this,” Planning Commission Chair Jim Iacaponi said during a meeting Monday, Feb. 6.
Millions of square feet of office space have been promised for development in San Carlos, much of that by life science developers on the city’s east side. That development interest has prompted residents to encourage officials to ban some of the more hazardous biological laboratory levels, biosafety levels 3 and 4, an encouragement shared by councilmembers who recently directed staff to look into the matter.
The Planning Commission took up that issue Monday and discussed a staff recommendation to ban biotechnology companies from developing labs fit for BSL 3 and 4. Those levels typically involve research into high-risk and strictly regulated microbes such as yellow fever and West Nile virus for level 3 and ebola for level 4, according to Consolidated Sterilizer Systems, a biosafety company based in Massachusetts.
No BSL 4 labs currently exist in California with only seven being located in the nation, according to globalbiolabs.org, an interactive online map developed and maintained by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, George Mason University Schar School of Policy and Government and King’s College London.
A handful of BSL 3 labs can be found throughout the Bay Area, said Carole Johnson, planning director of Good City Company, a city contractor. Finding a list of how many currently exist can be challenging though because BSL 3 labs are often built for a specific research project and then decommissioned once the project is complete, she added.
Commissioners quickly found common ground on continuing to allow BSL 1 and 2 development in the city. Labs of these levels are common in the Bay Area and typically involve research into microbes of low- or moderate-risk hazards. They also agreed an outright ban on BSL 4 uses in the city would be acceptable.
But each said they were unsure about whether they’d support a ban on BSL 3 uses. They acknowledged the public’s concerns that homes near the sites could be at risk, particularly if there is a natural disaster like flooding. But they also recognized industry concerns a ban on BSL 3 would send a signal to developers that life science uses aren’t welcomed in the city.
“While there’s a very small risk that something could go wrong, there’s also a risk that if we shut it off that we lose the opportunity to bring advancements that are important for society,” Commissioner David Roof said.
Rather than take a stance Monday, commissioners asked staff to conduct more research into the risks of BSL 3 labs and the microbes they handle, whether any notable issues have come of the labs, the types of safety measures go into constructing and maintaining them and whether current guidelines are adequate at preventing issues or if city regulations would help fill a gap.
The commission will take up the issue again March 6. During that meeting, staff will present the commission with another option to implement a conditional use permit process for BSL 3 uses as well as information on any financial implications of monitoring compliance with the permits.
“This is a complicated issue we’re taking on,” Vice Chair Kristen Clements said. “My first reaction is I don’t want to be a community to ban anything if it were out of fear, not out of facts.”
